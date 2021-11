With the dust just starting to settle from another packed — and interesting — Round Top Fall Antiques Show, you might be in the mood for a glass of wine. Luckily for you, the Round Top Wine Fest is almost here.

This very seasonal wine tastings extravaganza is happening this upcoming weekend. It runs this Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7. What could be lovelier than a scenic drive to Round Top, watching the cattle graze and the seasons change, and perhaps kicking off your holiday shopping at Round Top Wine Fest?

The 2021 Round Top Wine Fest is a big weekend of live music, wine tastings, stellar shopping and food. All mixed with Round Top’s signature small-town charm. The full weekend, sponsored by the Round Top Chamber of Commerce and its merchant members, will be filled with live music, delicious wines, stellar shopping and incredible food. Event proceeds benefit the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce.

Autumn in Round Top is just made for sipping wine.

The Wine Trail is the place to be this November.

Friday, November 5: Opening night of the festival is all about dinner with special wine pairings at top Round Top restaurants. Duo Modern Cuisine, Garden Co. Feed & Firewater, Lulu’s, Mandito’s, Royers Round Top Cafe and Teague’s Tavern are all getting in on the fun. These will be meals — and wines — you don’t forget.

Saturday, November 6: Hop on the wine trail in Round Top, starting at 11 am. Saturday’s signature event presents the opportunity to sample top wines at participating shops and vendors. Each stop along the trail boasts a unique wine to sample. The check-in table will be located in Town Square, next to the courthouse. There you will receive a map and your wine tasting glass to begin the trail.

Sunday, November 7: Meet friends to enjoy a Wine Fest weekend brunch at participating restaurants.

Tickets: Wine Trail (only) tickets: $60 in advance or $65 the day off. Mark your calendar for November 5 through 7, and get your friends in on the action. Come for a day or stay for the entire weekend. There are few better ways to experience the magic of Round Top.

For more information and tickets, visit ExploreRoundTop.com.