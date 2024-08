The Compound will host The Traveling Mahjong series with Mahjong expert Lacy Miclette Price (aka Mahjaholic) this coming September in what is sure to be a rollicking afternoon of drinks, bites, shopping and guided game play.

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to learn more about the popular party game that’s been compared to rummy, solitaire and dominoes, now is your chance.

The fun begins at The Compound at 11 am on September 14 with a complimentary welcome cocktail provided by Houston-based restaurant consortium The Big Vibe Group and bites by Round Top favorite Boon & Co. A cash bar will be available and a DJ will spin tunes throughout the afternoon.

1 4 Mahjong is played with colorful tiles similar to dominoes. 2 4 Drinks, bites and shopping will also be part of the event. 3 4 Learn how to play with four hours of guided gaming. 4 4 Gather your ‘mahj quad’ for a fun afternoon in Round Top.

A table ticket buys a reserved spot for your “mahj quad” (four game players), plus use of game pieces and four hours of guided game play from noon to 4 pm. Single player tickets and non-player tickets are also available for those who prefer to simply sip and shop from the sidelines. Get tickets, here.

A stellar collection of vendors has been lined up for the event including Ila Sodhani fine jewelry, NAN Collective vintage clothing and home goods, The Burning Stones crystal oil candles, embellished clothing and accessories from Carla Valencia Design, and party décor and gifts from Glamfetti.

Don’t forget to grab a raffle ticket to be eligible for several prizes including mahjong game pieces from The Mahjong Line including a floating table, playing mat, tile shufflers set with dice game and pouch, lucite display box, rack drawstring bag, rack and pusher set, and a gorgeous set of botanical blue-eyed jack tiles and a cordless table lamp.

Proceeds from the raffle and a silent auction with benefit The Arts of Healing, an organization that provides a spotlight and a platform for physicians in the creative arts.

Game playing spaces are limited. Make plans now to join the fun at The Compound in Round Top at 2550 S. Texas Hwy. 237.