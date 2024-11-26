The Steeds & Stars fundraiser held at The Mayfair Ranch near Brenham earned over $100,000 for A Place for Peanut, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing horses and providing equine-assisted therapy.

The evening was a captivating blend of equestrian elegance, culinary delights, and charitable giving. As guests indulged in a gourmet Italian dinner under the stars from Triola’s Kitchen and sipped on premium spirits, they were entertained by the Randy Brown Band.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by the opportunity to bid on exclusive experiences and donated items during the silent and live auctions. Supporter Jayne Edison auctioned the “Peanut Forever Homes” work of art for $10,000.

“We could not do this without the support of our donors,” says Edison. “We are so grateful for all who help us throughout the year.”

1 6 Stephan and Stephanie Grace 2 6 Chandra, Trae and Jordan Berns. 3 6 A Place for Peanut Board: Jackie Leone, Christine Powell, Christine Burke, Megan Cardet, Gayle Gilpin Williford, Freddy Cruz, Robby Grainger, Jayne Edison and Kim Soika. 4 6 Buddy Hagner, Megan Cardet and Wade Phillips. 5 6 Ann and Bob Wilson and Robby Grainger. 6 6 The Steeds & Stars fundraiser dinner at The Mayfair Ranch.

Photography by Stephanie Wills of the 20 rescue horses placed this year were auctioned for $500 each. The photos will hang in the Place for Peanut barn with a list of the buyers now known as “Friends of Peanut”. Platinum Sponsor Exciting Adventures donated several trips to the live auction that were quickly snapped up by the wanderlusters in attendance.

The funds raised from the event will directly benefit A Place for Peanut’s mission to provide a safe haven for rescued horses and offer equine assisted programs to individuals with disabilities, veterans and cancer patients.

The Steeds & Stars event was more than just a fundraiser, it was a celebration of the human-horse bond, and a testament to the power of community. By coming together to support A Place for Peanut, the attendees demonstrated their commitment to animal welfare and their desire to make a difference.

A Place for Peanut has saved more than 500 horses over the past eight years. To learn more about the organization, and to support its mission, visit here.