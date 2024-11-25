Round Top transforms into a gift shopping and holiday wonderland this winter with a number of special events guaranteed to make the Yuletide gay. From live music and gallery exhibitions, to a festive parade, hot cocoa, and snapshots with Santa, there’s plenty to do in our little neck of the woods all the way up until the Spring 2025 Antiques & Design Show.

December

Through December 31

10 am – 5 pm: Paul Michael Company Holiday House at Market Hill. View and shop 30,000 square feet of Christmas and seasonal decor, across 12 designer-driven holiday themes. Open daily through December. Learn more, here.

Wednesday – Sunday, December 4 – 8

Round Top En Plein Air Invitational & Art Experience. Nine artists have been invited to capture Round Top over four days of competition. Art demonstrations and studio tours. Find out more, here.



Thursday, December 5

11:30 am – 1 pm: Christmas High Tea at Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton. Traditional tea with sandwiches and bite-sized sweets. Tickets $65. Get tickets, here.

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8

and 13 – 15, 10 am – 4 pm: “An Intimate Bond: Clothing and Quilting in the Winedale Quilt Collection.” Historic quilting showcase at Winedale. Gratis. Learn more, here.

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8: ChristkindlMarkt. European-inspired Christmas market with lights, artisan vendors, food, and music,at The Compound. Gratis. Stay tuned here for the full vendor list.



Saturday, December 7

8 am and 9:30 am seatings: Breakfast with Santa at Royers Cafe. Photos with Santa and breakfast menu of pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs, served with hot chocolate and coffee. Tickets $25, here.

Ready for Santa: Jamie and JB Royer at Royers Cafe

10 am – noon: The Round Top Family Library hosts Christmas in the Library. Pictures with Santa, holiday ornament craft, cinnamon-bun and hot cocoa bar. Live music by Kelsi Machacek. Gratis. Learn more, here.

11 am – 5 pm: Round Top Area Historical Society 27th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes. Tour seven homes, spanning the 19th century to the recently unveiled James Cabana at Red Antler. Tickets $20, at Round Top Real Estate or online; contact Jeannette Burger, 281.610.8274. Find out more, here.

3 – 5 pm: Martin-Meliton Piano Duo at Festival Hill. Tickets $30, pre-concert lunch $37.50. Tickets, here.

3 – 10 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade. Shopping, food, drinks, and photos with Santa. Lighted float parade 6:45 – 7:30 pm, Christmas karaoke at Duo at Market Hill until 10 pm. Get the full schedule, here.

Sunday, December 8

2 – 4 pm: A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote. In the spirit of the season, Sally Reynolds will share this unforgettable and cherished Christmas story. Refreshments served, gratis. Learn more, here.

3 to 5 pm: Sounds of the Season at Festival Hill. Holiday classics performed by Blinn College District Wind Symphony and Chorus. Tickets $10, here.

Saturday, December 14

4 – 6 pm: Nutcracker Ballet. Celebrating the 15th annual performance by the Ovation Ballet Company at Festival Hill. Tickets $40, here.

The Nutcracker at Festival Hill is a holiday tradition. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Sunday, December 15

Noon – 4 pm: Christmas at Winedale. Hark back to the 19th century with crafts, folklife demonstrations, hayrides, and more at Winedale. Gratis. Learn more, here.

5 – 9 pm: The Christmas Experience & Holiday Market at Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton. Holiday lights, live Nativity scene, concert, Christmas market, holiday drinks, and s’mores.

$20 per car. Get tickets, here.

There will be multiple opportunities to meet the animals at Milk & Honey Ranch this season.

January

Throughout January

Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm: “Texas Artists Group Show” at Red & White Gallery. Works for gifting by William Anzalone, Stephen Henry, Judy Elias Hill, Emil Knodell, Mark Kohler, Sally Maxwell, Mary Quiros, Charles Schorre, and Laura Wilson. Learn more, here.

Stephen Henry, “Farther Along” at Red & White Gallery

Wednesday, January 1

3 pm: Linda Paterson and Friends at Festival Hill. New Year’s Day organ recital in the Edythe Bates Old Chapel. Tickets $30, here.

Friday, January 3

10 am – noon: Autism Awareness Day at Milk & Honey Ranch, Burton. Petting zoo with animal feeding. Mini golf and refreshments. Gratis. Learn more, here.

Saturday, January 18

3 – 5 pm: Chamber Music Trio at Festival Hill. Violin, cello, and piano in concert. Tickets $30, pre-concert lunch $37.50, here.

Sunday, January 19

Noon: Round Top Family Library 20th Annual Chili Cook-Off at the Round Top Rifle Hall. Register your team starting December 3, here.

Thursday – Sunday, January 23 – 26

Round Top Winter 2025 Antiques & Design Show. More than 20 seasonal dealers open in addition to year-round shops, restaurants, and bars. Winter 2024 Show Guide coming soon to RoundTop.com.

Saturday, January 25

6 pm: Garden & Gun Après Antiques Dinner. Explore Charleston hosts cocktails and dinner with wine pairings at Windy Knoll Farm. Meal preparation by chef Aaron Bludorn. Tickets $200, here.

February

Saturday, February 8

3 – 5 pm: Valentine’s Concert/Bybee Library Fundraiser & Reception at Festival Hill. Featuring love songs by pianist and songwriter Will Lynde, family, and friends. Tickets $30, here.

5 pm: A Night at the Theater: The Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater Gala at Windy Knoll.Co-chaired by Joan Herring and Wendy Burks. Seated dinner by The Ballroom at Bayou Place – Kirksey Gregg Productions; live and silent auctions, Vikki Vines auctioneer; live entertainment; 1920s speakeasy-theme. Tickets from $300 (limited), tables from $6,000; contact Joan Herring, 713.818.9766. Learn more, here.

March

March 20 – April 6

Round Top Spring 2025 Antiques & Design Show.