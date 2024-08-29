Junk Gypsy will be among a handful of select retailers to carry boots by Austin-based brand Tecovas, which recently announced its expansion into the wholesale market.

Junk Gypsy is one of only nine retail partners hand picked by the boot maker. Trying on a pair of Tecovas will be easier than ever with the brand’s bestselling boot styles – including The Cartwright, Doc, and The Annie – soon available at Junk Gypsy and other specially chosen retail locations.

“Tecovas is one of those Texas brands that makes you damn proud to be a Texan,” say Junk Gypsy founders Amie and Jolie Sikes.

They are out there blazing a trail in the western wear world by bringing boots to everyone. They are making huge strides to keep country cool, and we are super proud to be partnering with them on their first foray into wholesale.”

1 5 Tecovas will be bringing a selection of its best sellers to Junk Gypsy this fall. (Photo courtesy of Tecovas) 2 5 Tecovas’ The Cartwright will be available at Junk Gypsy this fall. (Photo courtesy of Tecovas) 3 5 Tecovas will be bringing a selection of its best sellers to Junk Gypsy this fall, including Doc and The Annie (shown). (Photo courtesy of Tecovas) 4 5 Tecovas’ The Annie boot, coming to Junk Gypsy this fall. (Photo courtesy of Tecovas) 5 5 Tecovas’ The Cartwright, coming to Junk Gypsy this fall. (Photo courtesy of Tecovas)

“We are thrilled to be entering the wholesale market with specialty stores including Junk Gypsy,” says Tecovas’ vice president of sales, Monte Nelson.

“These ladies have such a unique connection to the core Western community – they have been in business for over 25 years thanks to their hard work, events, and making antique shows into treasure hunts using their eclectic influence and inspiration. There is no one else like Amie and Jolie, and I am just as excited as I am proud to partner up with such pillars of Western style.”

Tecovas boots will be available at Junk Gypsy in time for the Round Top Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show, running October 5 – 27, 2024. Slip on a pair at Junk Gypsy’s world headquarters, located at 1215 State Hwy. 237, Round Top. Learn more about Junk Gypsy’s fall antiques show events and shop the store, here.

Tecovas’ wholesale launch comes on the heels of the brand opening 11 of its own retail stores this year, which will bring its total store count to 42 before the end of 2024. For more information about Tecovas, its store locations and products, visit here.