Texas is not Napa Valley or France, but it does have some legit wine power. Much of it centered in the greater Round Top area. Though, it’s still something of a secret, Texas’ sprawling land is home to an unexpected abundance of wineries and distilleries.

There are a number of worthy vineyards and distilleries close to Round Top. Enough that one could easily make an antiquing trip into a wine trip.

This is your Round Top winery and distillery guide:

Rohan Meadery at Blissful Folly Farms uses honey from their beehive to make their delicious Meade. (Photo by Rohan Meadery)

Blissful Folly Farm

Don’t feel like traveling from winery to winery? Blissful Folly Farm, near Round Top just outside of La Grange, almost has it all. Home to Rohan Wines & Meads, Blissful Folly Hard Ciders and La Grange Brewing Co., this is a farm overflowing with libations.

A working farm, Blissful Folly is also home to farm animals and a beehive. Its honey is used in Rohan’s meads. An example of beauty meets functionality, the bright and colorful bee garden is perfect for strolling through while sipping on some apple honey wine.

The Vineyards at Blue Mule Winery during sunset. (Photo by Blue Mule Winery).

Blue Mule Winery

Not far from Round Top in Fayetteville, there’s a family owned and run winery serving up Texas wines. Blue Mule Winery boasts a lively atmosphere with live music, food trucks, friendly farm animals and both a food and cocktail menu.

Guests tour Bone Spirits Distillery and learn how their favorite spirits are made, pre Covid. (Photo by Round Top Register/Mendoza Photography)

Bone Spirits Distillery

To see how whiskey, gin and aquavit get made, touring Bone Spirits Distillery in Smithville is a must. The Farm-to-Bottle distillery handmakes a wide array of spirits through two different forms of distillation. Both pot-still distillation and column distillation are utilized to make Bone Spirits’ fresh scratch-made liquor.

The tasting room at Busted Oak Cellars. (Photo by Busted Oak Cellars)

Busted Oak Cellars

In Round Top, Busted Oak Cellars’ sprawling vineyards offer a real escape. Of course, any escape is made better with a glass of red in hand. The winery and its wood-clad tasting room are a great place to unwind from a busy day of antique shopping.

With live music often playing, Busted Oak Cellars is the rare winery that’s family friendly.

Copper Shot Distillery’s wooded retreat is sure to raise spirits. (Photo by Copper Shot Distillery)

Copper Shot Distillery

With a wide variety of spirits distilled on-site, Cooper Shot Distillery in Bastrop appeals to avid connoisseurs. Copper Shot distills moonshine, whiskey and vodka using its still, rainwater and local ingredients.

Providing a truly unique experience, Copper Shot’s tasting room offers flights, tours of the distillery and live music on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Barrels of Kooper Family Whiskey are aging to perfection. (Photo by Rachel Alfonso-Smith, Shutterbunny Photography)

Kooper Family Whiskey Company

If you prefer grains over grapes, Kooper Family Whiskey Company has you covered. The popular Texas blending house sources its whiskey from all over the United States. Which is then brought back to age in Central Texas’s hot climate before finally being expertly blended.

Kooper Family is only located a short drive away from Round Top in Ledbetter. A must-visit for any whiskey-lover, Kooper Family’s oak-clad blending house makes for a unique vacation experience.

Beautiful white-picket vineyards at Rosemary’s Vineyard & Winery. (Photo by Rosemary’s Vineyard & Winery)

Rosemary’s Vineyard & Winery

This small family-owned and operated winery in La Grange offers a wide selection of wines. Rosemary’s Vineyard & Winery’s tasting room highlights an array of options, including muscadine wine and ruby port. The old world-style bar top is a great place to sit down, unwind and learn more about the wines you’re sipping on.

Front entry to Saddlehorn’s massive converted red barn. (Photo by Saddlehorn Winery)

Saddlehorn Winery

An instant eye-catcher, the sprawling red barn is impossible to miss while driving up to the almost 400 acre, Burton area ranch that Saddlehorn Winery calls home. The 12,000-square-foot renovated horse barn has said goodbye to hay and hello to grapes.

The bright red building now serves as a multipurpose spot. It’s part of the winery and where the tasting room is located. The dark wood and leather interior of the tasting room offers a Texas-style sophisticated space to sip on some award-winning wines while taking in views of the vineyard.