The Round Top Family Library’s Books, Boots & BBQ fundraiser was a smoking success this season, raising more than $80,000 to help cover the vital small town Texas library’s annual operating expenses.

Most of the funds were earned through the Round Top Family Library’s “Paddles Up” auction where supporters pledged dollar amounts to fund the library’s daily operations including utilities, maintenance and insurance. The high-energy live auction was directed by Lance Swigert of S3OneGoal Auction.

1 5 Only in Texas: boot vases filled with wildflowers served as fun centerpieces 2 5 Auction item donated by Richard Schmidt Jewelry 3 5 Crazy for quilts: auction items were donated by local families and businesses 4 5 Rodeo starter pack auction item 5 5 Fishing adventure auction item

“Just keeping the lights on is a big carry,” fundraiser chair Julie Wantland tells RoundTop.com. “This fundraiser helps us do that day to day.”

Round Top Family Library’s Community Lifting Spirit

The library hosts youth programs and many other activities weekly. Based on community input, several adult learning opportunities have been added to the schedule. That includes wreath making, healthy cooking, jelly making and a new exercise program.

The sold-out Books, Boots & BBQ event was held at the Round Top Rifle Hall where about 280 guests enjoyed barbecued brisket and sausage, buttered potatoes, green salad and cobbler catered by Wade Wigelt of Sandtown Catering out of Carmine. Calories were danced off to live music provided by Fayetteville trio The Bandits.

“We want to thank our community for the amazing support that they showed us this year,” Wantland says. “We are so blessed. As well, we want to thank the great committee of over 40 folks who helped us carry off this fun and celebratory event.

“It’s intended to be a great big thank you to our community and volunteers for all the love the Round Top Family Library receives throughout the year.”

1 19 Alex Leonhardt, Kourtney and Trent Schielack, Emily Siemglusz 2 19 Regan Moreau, Ken Powell, Jamie Moreau 3 19 Marcia Hintgen, Evie Grulb, Mary Leitko 4 19 Daniel and Mary Lou Marks 5 19 Bob Van Hoecke, Kathy and Dale Young 6 19 Karen Bookout, Reenie Collins, Chris Hallman 7 19 Amy Bone, Bill and Suzanna Morehead, Carol Howes 8 19 Gary and Dee McIlroy, David Smith, Susan Donelly, Marcia Smith 9 19 Joan and Jerry Herring 10 19 Charlene Slack, Lauren Laigle 11 19 Carole Streiff, Joanie Havlick 12 19 Cade and Wendy Burks, Noelle and Brian Becker 13 19 Ruth Elvig, Rebecca Halder, Pam Mapes, Marcia Hingtgen 14 19 Chris Bachman, Nichole Petrie 15 19 Andrea and Michael Soper, Sandy and Bill Miller 16 19 Kasey Massey, Lizzy Welch, Mark Massey 17 19 Kim and Richard Rolland 18 19 Susannah and Mark Mikulin 19 19 Ed Ellis, Clemencia Larimore, Michael Soper, Jordan Larimore, Suzanne Ellis

Meanwhile, planning has already begun for the more formal Wrangler’s Gala, which will be held on September 9, 2023. The library will be returning to glorious Windy Knoll, where the event was hosted in 2021. For more information on the Round Top Family Library and the upcoming gala, click here.