Books, Boots & Barbecue: Rocking Fundraiser Raises Vital Funds For Round Top Family Library
The Round Top Family Library’s Books, Boots & BBQ fundraiser was a smoking success this season, raising more than $80,000 to help cover the vital small town Texas library’s annual operating expenses.
Most of the funds were earned through the Round Top Family Library’s “Paddles Up” auction where supporters pledged dollar amounts to fund the library’s daily operations including utilities, maintenance and insurance. The high-energy live auction was directed by Lance Swigert of S3OneGoal Auction.
“Just keeping the lights on is a big carry,” fundraiser chair Julie Wantland tells RoundTop.com. “This fundraiser helps us do that day to day.”
The library hosts youth programs and many other activities weekly. Based on community input, several adult learning opportunities have been added to the schedule. That includes wreath making, healthy cooking, jelly making and a new exercise program.
The sold-out Books, Boots & BBQ event was held at the Round Top Rifle Hall where about 280 guests enjoyed barbecued brisket and sausage, buttered potatoes, green salad and cobbler catered by Wade Wigelt of Sandtown Catering out of Carmine. Calories were danced off to live music provided by Fayetteville trio The Bandits.
“We want to thank our community for the amazing support that they showed us this year,” Wantland says. “We are so blessed. As well, we want to thank the great committee of over 40 folks who helped us carry off this fun and celebratory event.
“It’s intended to be a great big thank you to our community and volunteers for all the love the Round Top Family Library receives throughout the year.”
Meanwhile, planning has already begun for the more formal Wrangler’s Gala, which will be held on September 9, 2023. The library will be returning to glorious Windy Knoll, where the event was hosted in 2021. For more information on the Round Top Family Library and the upcoming gala, click here.
