The Fall 2022 Antiques + Design Show saw the fourth iteration of the PaperCity and Round Top Publishers event space and design, art, fashion and foodie mecca take off. The seven Halles, main pavilion and two (new) tented spaces were all filled with unique purveyors and curated happenings, many of which were made possible by a handful of outstanding sponsors.

The Halles kept its cool with inaugural Presenting Sponsor: Big Ass Fans. Big Ass Fans’ collection of designer-fave fans were deployed throughout the main pavilion and individual halles, including the sleek models Haiku, es6, Essence, AirEye and Cool-Space systems. These permanently installed fans are built to last and will provide joyous breezes to all who enter the venue for countless antiques show seasons to come.

Stepping up as an Underwriting Sponsor, JennAir unveiled The Halles Food Lab by JennAir installed in The Halles’ main pavilion. The state-of-the-art test kitchen’s striking countertops come courtesy of Thorntree, with the design concept provided by noted Dallas designer Chad Dorsey. The models used in The Halles kitchen are from the company’s Rise collection, which leads the way with alluring design and limitless technology. Stay tuned to @thehallesroundtop for future Food Lab events.

The Halles Food Lab by JennAir includes:

— Two multimode convection ovens with flat-tine, fully extendable glide racks and cooktops with solid brass, machine-drilled dual-stacked burners and chrome-infused griddles, both with remote access fully controllable via the JennAir app for mobile devices.

— Versatile warming drawers with both warming and slow cook options.

— Custom hood liner and vent with choice of 600 or 1200 cfm blower.

— Flush-install design microwave drawer.

— Column refrigerator with three individual cooling zones, internal water dispenser and obsidian interior to make colors pop.

— Column freezer with dual cooling zones, soft-close doors and ramp-up theater lighting.

— Wine cooler with proximity lighting and dual-zone climate control.

Fischer & Wieser’s Texana food emporium, which dates back nearly a century to the Fredericksburg-founded farmstead’s original peach orchard, returned to The Halles for a second season. From a modest roadside fruit stand opened in 1969, Fischer & Wieser now stocks 150 sauces, condiments and jellies, with their praises sung by more than 80 national specialty food accolades. This fall, the beloved purveyor sold wine by the glass and bottle at Halle 3, where shoppers discovered a delightful outdoor seating area.

Adjoining Fischer & Weiser in Halle 3 was Amadi Carpets. This third-generation carpet company was founded in Afghanistan, where it currently employs at many as 200 women hand-looming its artisanal carpets. Amadi brings a weaver’s background and vision to contemporary carpets. Co-owner Taz Ahmadi brings a collection of designer and architect’s favorites, featuring the Kyoto, Fiji and Nomad lines.

In dialogue with the texture and materiality of Amadi Carpets’ natural fibers are Sabine Maes Art’s canvases, textiles and sheepskins. The Belgian-based painter is the ideal calling card for Round Top, with her reverence for Mother Earth, respect for the countryside and use of raw ingredients from nature in her weaving and art making.

Halle 5 offered Austin and NYC dealer West Chelsea Contemporary, which filled its space with works by the iconic painter and preservationist, museum-collected Hunt Slonem. A dandy and darling of the design set, Slonem’s solo at West Chelsea highlights canvases from his considerable menagerie including collector faves, the three Bs: birds, butterflies, and bunnies. Also in West Chelsea’s booth, acquired works from a trio of rising street artists: Mila Sketch, Ash Almonte and Cody Hooper. Finally, WCC’s ultra-cool Gift Shop offered books, merchandise and avant-garde and functional objects to bring art cred home.

The Halles is grateful to all its sponsors and dealers for helping to create what many have said was the venue's best show yet.