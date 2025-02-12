The first Round Top Designer Show House opens in March during the spring antiques show, and esteemed designers are working their magic inside and out, including Renea Abbott, Shabby Slips; Kurt Bielawski, More Design + Build; Kara Childress; Julie Dodson, Dodson Interiors; Darla Bankston May, Bankston May Associates; Marcus Mohon, Mohon Interiors; Staci Steidley, Studio Steidley; and Susan Semmelmann, Semmelmann Interiors.

They’re bringing to life a custom-built, 3,500-square-foot home in The Estates at Astoria development. Event director Annie Boland and presenting sponsors Ferguson, Kohler, and Thermador are opening the home for daily tours during the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show from March 20 through April 5, 10 am – 4 pm.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Brenham’s barrier-free special needs camp, Camp For All. Round Top Designer Show House, 114 Turney Trace, Round Top; tickets $25, here; follow along, here.