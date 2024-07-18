Round Top becomes an epicenter of western fashion during show seasons. Hats and hatters, milliners and boots (vintage, custom, and off-the-shelf) can be found at most venues, and attending one of the many fashion shows that take place each season has become an essential part of the Round Top experience.

There are six fashion shows on the docket for the Fall 2024 Round Top Antiques & Design Show. Expect everything from bespoke and luxury clothing, jewelry and accessories to high-end vintage alongside inspired, upcycled finds from the fields.

Finnegan Duty walks The 550 Market Red Carpet Fashion Show at the Round Top Dance Hall. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Round Top fashion week kicks off Wednesday, October 16 at the Round Top Dance Hall with The 550 Market’s Red Carpet Fashion Show, followed by the Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show at Market Hill on Thursday, October 17 featuring collections by Dirty Bohemian, Moontower Austin, Saint Bohemian, Assemblage 333, Highwayman Vintage, and more.

Pixie and the Moon will host its own sartorial spectacle at The 303 later in the evening on October 17, and the Rodeo Runway fashion show and late-night shopping event featuring all The 303 fashion vendors is scheduled for Friday, October 18.

Magen Pastor walks the Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show at Market Hill. (Photo by Leigh Michael)

The Halles will join the fashion fray on Saturday October 19 with models set to hit the catwalk during the ever-popular Late Night Luxury event – a fashion, jewelry and accessories bazaar. Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry will cap off all the runway excitement with its ninth biannual Gourmet Wine Dinner & Fashion Show at Duo Modern restaurant in Market Hill featuring designs by Michelle Garcia Couture (date TBD).

