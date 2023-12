What started out as a private family retreat has quickly transformed into one of the Round Top region’s most expansive country resort experiences. In just more than a year, Milk & Honey Ranch has grown from a single four-bedroom guest house to an assortment of 12 luxury Airbnbs with countless amenities and a new cafe on the way.

When owners Brent and Daniela Phillips initially purchased the property in the tiny hamlet of Burton (about 10 minutes from Round Top) it was intended as a weekend getaway. Soon after, the family decided to upend their suburban lives by moving to the ranch permanently and learning to farm. A third pivot in purpose for the ranch unfolded when impromptu plans to host a group of Ukrainian co-workers at their new home in the countryside fell through, and the attic space Phillips had converted into a guest house for them was listed on Airbnb.

Milk & Honey Ranch owners Brent and Daniela Phillips
Casita at Milk & Honey Ranch
Interior living room at Milk &. Honey Rach
The Treehouse at Milk & Honey Ranch
Interior living room at Milk & Honey Ranch
Interior living room at Milk & Honey Ranch

Over the following year, the Phillips expanded the lodging options on the property to include a cabin, cottage, several casitas, glamping domes and even a treehouse. But Milk & Honey Ranch isn’t just a place to stay. There’s a dirt bike track, a pond big enough for tubing behind a jet ski, a private beach, multiple hot tubs, a luxurious pool with cabanas, a multi-sport court for tennis, pickleball and basketball, and a fully equipped gym.

There are also areas designated for relaxing, including hammocks, firepits and covered dining areas. A fully stocked candy room is also accessible to guests for a little daily indulgence.

Livestock and food gardens were also added to the 54 acre property along the way, providing fodder for the ranch’s food menu, which has received rave reviews from visitors.

“Several of us contribute towards the cooking, each with our own flavors and experience, ranging from South Africa and El Salvador,” says Milk & Honey Ranch coordinator Monica Caravajal. “The inspiration for the cafe came from the guests’ response to our meals.

“We wanted to take their dining experience to another level than what we can currently. Once the cafe is in place, we will be expanding the menu and booking award-winning chefs to help us with special events.”

Beach and pond at Milk & Honey Ranch
Beach entrance at Milk & Honey Ranch
Dirt biking trails and bikes are available for guests at Milk & Honey Ranch
Relaxation and connecting with nature and others is a top priority at Milk & Honey Ranch
Pool and cabanas at Milk & Honey Ranch

The Honey Pot cafe at Milk & Honey Ranch will seat around 50 people and is expected to be open in time for the 2024 Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show in March. The cafe will be open to guests of the ranch and to the general public by reservation only.

And while most events at the ranch are exclusively for guests, or require a reservation, Milk & Honey also hosts some public events. All are welcome to visit the ranch for The Christmas Experience scheduled for this Sunday, December 17. The Christmas Experience at Milk & Honey Ranch will feature hayrides, carolers, a live nativity scene and a Christmas Market with more than 20 vendors selling everything from sweets and baked goods to clothing and handcrafted gifts.

Music by DJ Charlie and foods trucks — including Twisted Oak Pizza, Southern Core, Smoke Daddies, and Smart Drinks & Nutrition — also will be making spirits bright at the inaugural Christmas Experience event. Find a full vendor list and more information here.

Livestock at Milk & Honey Ranch
Livestock at Milk & Honey Ranch
Livestock at Milk & Honey Ranch
Ranch bounty: a guest welcome package including farm eggs, cheese and bread made onsite at Milk & Honey Ranch
If you missed Christmas with the Goats last weekend, Milk & Honey Ranch has more holiday fun planned for this Sunday.
Christmas with the Goats at Milk & Honey Ranch
Christmas with the Goats at Milk & Honey Ranch

The Christmas Experience follows last weekend’s Christmas with the Goats event at Milk & Honey where everyone was treated to hot cocoa, charcuterie and photo opportunities with the ranch’s resident goats, who were dressed accordingly in festive holiday sweaters. Milk & Honey has more events planned for next year including Brunch & Mimosas on January 27, and Milkstock – a Woodstock inspired art, food and music extravaganza set for the weekend of April 19 and 20.

To learn more, or to book an experience at Milk & Honey Ranch, go here.