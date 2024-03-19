Where you stay and how you get around town can make or break your Round Top experience. One way to ensure you get the most out of your visit is to book your stay with HOSTIE Vacation Rentals and HOSTIE Transportation.

Owned by a local, HOSTIE offers fully custom Round Top experiences, from scheduling a chef catered dinner at one of their fabulous properties, to airport pick-ups and chauffeured venue hopping around town with flutes of champagne, it’s the most luxurious way to enjoy all Round Top has to offer.

HOSTIE owner Lindsey Pleasant is a native of nearby La Grange and has been visiting Round Top and the antiques shows her entire life. Pleasant was in between careers when she was asked to help manage her first property.

“I was presented with the opportunity to run an Airbnb in town,” Lindsey says. “The lightbulb immediately went off in my head. There was a need here, and I could provide a solution.”

In a short three years, Pleasant has grown her property management business from a single property to 42 and counting. HOSTIE sets the bar high for all its stays, ensuring that guests will enjoy rentals that are not only spotlessly clean and conveniently located, but also unique and stylish. Most HOSTIE properties offer a pool and/or hot tub, unique outdoor amenities like hiking trails, pickleball or bocce ball courts, fire pits and more.

1 6 HOSTIE property: Oak View 2 6 HOSTIE property: Oak View 3 6 HOSTIE property: Seven Oaks Ranch 4 6 HOSTIE property: Seven Oaks Ranch 5 6 HOSTIE property: The Moxie at Amarillo Hills 6 6 HOSTIE property: The Moxie at Amarillo Hills in Fayetteville

All HOSTIE properties come with built-in necessities including full kitchens, glorious private baths, and beautiful linens, furniture and décor. In addition, HOSTIE offers the full gamut of concierge services to its guests.

“I personally vet everyone we use from chefs to charcuterie board services, so all of our vendors and suppliers are fabulous and carefully curated,” Pleasant says. “If you ask for it, we will try our best to make it happen. And of course, we are available to our guests 24/7 during their stay.”

HOSTIE recently added a chauffeured Mercedes Sprinter van to its list of services. The luxury vehicle seats nine and includes Wi-Fi, two smart TVs and minibar.

The luxurious HOSTIE Transportation Mercedes Sprinter van seats up to nine and can be set up with champagne, mimosas and more.

“As we started hosting more and more girl groups, they would ask for a local, luxury transportation option,” Pleasant explains. “We are the only lodging option in the area that can source transportation in-house and has the quality that our guests are looking for. It all goes back to creating a luxury experience. Services can include a champagne or mimosa setup, or any other custom setup you can imagine. Our guests will tell us what they want, and we deliver.”

Local full-day and evening rides are available during the antiques shows for stress free transportation around Round Top when in-town traffic is at its peak. During the off-season, book HOSTIE Transportation for weddings, real estate tours, girls’ nights out, game days, rodeo days, or just a trip around Round Top to enjoy the year-round shopping, dining and local watering holes. HOSTIE can pick up and drop off as far as Houston and Austin.

“The TVs in the van are perfect if you’re traveling for business,” Pleasant says. “You can screen share presentations or photos with your clients in the van on the way to meetings or real estate tours.”

HOSTIE Vacation Rentals and HOSTIE Transportation owner Lindsey Pleasant

Pleasant advises clients to have a good idea of what they are looking for and what they plan to do before booking a HOSTIE property or a trip with HOSTIE Transportation.

“If you plan to eat out, shop, and drink, stay in town so you can walk to everything Round Top has to offer,” Pleasant advises. “If you’re looking for a slow, relaxing, and secluded getaway, consider booking just outside of town and see what country life is like.”

All HOSTIE properties receive the highest ratings from guests and receive repeat bookings.

To book a HOSTIE property, visit their website and book direct for vacation rentals, and submit a ride request to HOSTIE Transportation here. For more information, call 979-451-6661.