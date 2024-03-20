Thirty-five years ago, artist and entrepreneur Cheryl Long of Fayetteville’s Pure West shot a series of black and white photographs of working cowboys on historic West Texas ranches for Western Horseman Magazine. The vintage photographs, intended for use in a calendar, have been revived onto a series of high-quality cotton printed t-shirts.

Shot in 1989, Cheryl hand painted accents of color directly onto the photos.

“I did mixed media techniques on the art,” says Long. “There was no computer aided design at that time.”

The t-shirts featuring the vintage photographs were featured on KHOU-TV’s Great Day Houston program with Debra Duncan earlier this month.

1 3 “Brandin'” tee by Cheryl Long of Pure West. 2 3 “All American Cowgirl” tee by Cheryl Long of Pure West 3 3 “Chaps” by Cheryl Long of Pure West

Long’s t-shirts are now being carried by Western wear giant Cavender’s and by Cheryl Long’s Pure West store in Fayetteville. They’re also available at Tent E at The Arbors venue during the Spring 2024 Antiques + Design Show running now through March 30.

There are currently four different photographs featured individually on the shirts. Brandin’, All American Cowgirl, Wranglin’, and Chaps. Long says more t-shirts with different photos from the original shoot are forthcoming.

Find Pure West’s limited edition Western photography t-shirts along with Long’s collection of vintage and antique jewelry including silver and turquoise, vintage textiles, clothing, home décor and original art at The Arbors this spring and year-round at Pure West on the square in Fayetteville.