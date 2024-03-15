Hacienda Groves are crafted communities that are redefining modern living throughout Texas. Curated by Starred Sky Development, each homesite features a home designed by the famed Lake l Flato Architects. Each home is built by HiFAB, based in Grand Prairie, TX, which specializes in modular homes and is the manufacturer of Lake Flato’s modular offerings.

Each home utilizes an interchangeable building process of two or three modules which allow for a reduced construction timeframe. Each home is built with state-of-the-art insulation efficiencies, high-end finishes, and eco-friendly materials. HiFAB’s standardized process follows the highly controlled modular build standards and sets up owners with move-in ready homes in just weeks.

Hacienda Groves are thoughtfully planned to foster a strong sense of community, some with common areas and amenities that are ideal for gathering. Each aspect of Hacienda Grove is designed with nature in mind and can include materials that are sourced and repurposed from original structures. Every new addition has been carefully considered to pay homage to the land’s vast Texas history.

1 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 2 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 3 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 4 5 Interior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 5 5 Interior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB

Interested in learning more? Follow these easy steps:

1. Visit a Hacienda Grove community for a tour

2. Choose a move-in ready home or select the perfect lot and floor plan for your unique needs

3. Customize the finishes and colors that blend seamlessly with your style

4. Your home’s foundation will be installed and your HiFAB delivery will be scheduled

5. Finally, curate your interior accessories, pack your bags, and get ready to move in

During the renowned Round Top Spring Antiques + Design Show, Hacienda Grove Round Top will be hosting daily home tours – open to all. From March 16th to 31st, stop by 1120 W. Fuchs Road from 10 AM – 6 PM to browse one-of-a-kind homes in this unique community located in the Tree Tops subdivision. Plus, stay for a sunset happy hour at our Tree Tops Tavern right on-site. Home Tour attendees can enter unique giveaways for a chance to win prizes up to $1,000.

Get your dancing boots on and join us for a Hacienda Hoedown on March 23rd from 3 – 6 PM and enjoy live music by The Black Cat Choir, grab a cold beer from our beer burros, plus enjoy games, bites & beverages! Special giveaways will be announced and all Home Tour and Hoedown attendees have a chance to win one of these fabulous prizes:

1. A Donkey Giclee from the Humble Donkey – $1,000 in value

2. A $1,000 Gift Certificate to City Boots

3. A $1,000 Gift Certificate for The Halles

Learn more about these exciting communities and the upcoming home tour here.