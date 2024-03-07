The Spring 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show — with events running March 16 through 30 at The Halles — sees the seventh iteration of the PaperCity and Round Top Publishers event space and design, art, fashion and foodie mecca take off, with its nine Halles, hospitality pavilion and tented spaces filled with unique purveyors and exciting happenings.

This spring, The Halles once again becomes an official HQ for It-girls with The Halles’ signature Sip & Shop, an elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more, sponsored by Nan & Co. Properties – Andrea Riebeling.

The list of vendors for the Sip & Shop is unrivaled and this event remains a perennial must-shop. No tickets are necessary to shop this season’s lineup, which includes: Beck Bags, CG Jackets NY, D Heart D, JADEtribe, Katharine Story, Kelly K Designs, Kneaded Fashion, La Lo Lo Clothing, Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, Madi Pearl, Shapeau, The Vault by Cosmo Gypsy and Via Mitchell.

This season’s Sip & Shop sponsors include Southern Spirit Home, Libby’s Kitchen and Studio and Premier Sound and Lighting with DJ Kaydee. Country Sunshine Restaurant and Bar will be open throughout the event.

1 10 Lela Rose poses outside of her chic retail stall at The Halles. (photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 10 City Boots by Lizzy Bentley 3 10 A. Botts Willis 4 10 Rank and Sugar 5 10 Madi Pearl 6 10 Covet Aspen 7 10 Heather Benjamin 8 10 Pata Lifestyle 9 10 D Heart D 10 10 Laura Elizabeth Jewelry

Texas-raised fashion designer Lela Rose will also present her Round Top-appropriate Lela Rose Ranch collection from March 24 through March 27 with a personal appearance by Lela Rose March 25 and March 26. Also notable are two returning bijoux ladies: Heather Benjamin nomadic jewelry and Covet Aspen modern jewelry.

Then there’s one of Texas’ most celebrated new brands: Lizzy Chesnut Bentley’s City Boots for the urbane cowgirl. Rounding out the fashion-forward scene: Round Top-tested Nashville Makers, starring custom millinery by A. Botts Willis and her merry band; and Tonya Hawkes artistic handbags and home goods. Then Pata Lifestyle handbags, handmade in Argentina, give back to early breast cancer detection. Discover Mamadou’s African artifacts and trade beads to make a bold global fashion statement.

Also Happening at The Halles

Kudos to returning underwriting sponsor JennAir — The Halles Food Lab by JennAir. New this season: Round Top Coffee Shop sets up shop, offering breakfast, bites and a kick of java to jumpstart your day. Country Sunshine continues its down-home fare throughout the entire show and a full array of drinks from the bar.

ust in: Owners Danny and Cullen Holle’s famous Neapolitan-style pizza crafted in a wood-fired Forno Bravo pizza oven is permanently taking up residence at The Halles.

The Full Schedule

In Spring 2024, excitement swirls around this innovative panel: Friday, March 22, 5 pm to 6:30 pm, The Future of Building in the Next Gen Building Exhibit, moderated by Adrienne Akin Faulkner, CEO and chief creative officer, Faulkner Design Group; featured speakers Brent Jackson, CEO of HiFAB Modular Homes; Tim Lankau, CEO of Hive3D Builders; Lewis McNeel, associate partner, Lake|Flato Architects; and Ethan Wong, Asmbld Modular.

1 2 Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard will visit The Halles for a book signing and dinner. 2 2 Designer Kathryn Ireland will visit The Halles for a book signing and dinner.

Snap up a ticket for the designer/foodie event of the Spring Show Sunday, March 24 from 6 pm to 9 pm, PaperCity and Benjamin Moore Designer Dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire; break out your caftan for “A Night in Marrakech” with Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland (tickets $225). Toast and mingle with the designers again on Monday, March 25 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, with cocktails and book signings of Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design. On Tuesday, March 26 from 5 pm to 9 pm, The Halles’ signature Sip & Shop unfolds, an elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more, sponsored by Nan & Co. Properties – Andrea Riebeling. Get your Western on Wednesday, March 27 from 6 pm to 9 pm, A. Botts Willis and Nashville Makers night with musical guest Boo Ray (tickets $65).

Spring 2024 Round Top Antiques + Design Show at The Halles, March 16 through March 30. For more info, dates and details, visit here.