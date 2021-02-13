ROUND TOP — Once again, dealers and shoppers from near and far have their sights set on the Spring 2021 Round Top Antiques Show. About 4,000 dealers and an estimated 100,000 shoppers visit the communities of Round Top, Warrenton, Fayetteville, Carmine and Burton to shop for original finds from funky and fine to junky and genuine.

In accordance with state standards on health safety, all shoppers and dealers will be required to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved.

In addition, access to hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be available throughout the show. Officials encourage potential visitors with health conditions or symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home.

Show promoters successfully staged a fall show and will continue to make all efforts to create a healthy shopping environment for participants.

The show, which was founded in 1968 at a single location on one weekend, has grown to the largest market for antiques, vintage and design in the United States. Most venues are open-air — and the antiques corridor covers a 24-mile area and numerous communities.

Each venue sets its own dates, with staggered opening and close dates. Easter Sunday falls on April 4. All vendors may not be open on that date.

