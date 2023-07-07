English fashion and antiques maven Gina Bowhill and Texan interior designer Roseanette Navarro became fast friends upon meeting at the Blue Hills antiques and design venue in Round Top. After showcasing their wares side-by-side at the popular shopping destination for several seasons, they are now teaming up to launch The Georgie Rose, a new year-round shop in the heart of Round Top.

The Georgie Rose — a riff on the owners’ first names, Georgina and Roseanette — officially opened on July 1. The shop features all the things the two businesswomen love, from European antiques and home decor to fashion, textiles, candles and more.

What's in store: current offerings at The Georgie Rose

“This opportunity totally took us by surprise,” says Bowhill, noting that she and new business partner Navarro both made the decision to open a permanent location together and moved into the shop within two weeks.

These friends’ ambitions are high — and beauty driven.

“We want our customers to have access to beautiful objects week on week,” Bowhill tells RoundTop.com. “We will have more European containers arriving bringing fresh antique pieces on a more regular basis. And will be doing monthly collaborations and pop-ups with exciting, creative artisans we love.

Bowhill began her career with royal couture jewelers Asprey and Garrard and further developed her eye while working for legendary auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s in London. In the years since, she has styled actresses, celebrities and aristocrats for awards ceremonies including the Oscars and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and photoshoots for Vogue magazine.



Most notably, Bowhill helped organize King Charles’ III 50th birthday party at Hampton Court Palace and oversaw the famous Coeur de La Mer blue diamond pendant worn by Kate Winslet in the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. She began selling under her self-styled brand Gina Bowhill at Blue Hills in the spring of 2021.

Imported candles, accessories and more at The Georgie Rose

Navarro, a native Houstonian, began popping up beside Bowhill in Blue Hills’ Tent 6 in the fall of 2021, showcasing pieces she has collected over her 30-year interior design career. She started working for Ralph Lauren in Houston as a teenager, later signing on with Ralph Lauren Home following her graduation from UCLA with an interior design degree. She opened her eponymous firm Roseanette Navarro Interiors in 1991.

Navarro has been shopping the Round Top Antiques + Design Show for herself and for clients for at least two decades, using her finds to create stunning residential and commercial interiors in Houston’s most fashionable neighborhoods.

Bowhill and Navarro have each built loyal followings at Blue Hills and will continue to show there seasonally. Their new year-round Georgie Rose showroom store will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm.

The Georgie Rose, located across from Henkel Square Market at 106 N. Washington Street, will also remain open throughout the spring, fall and winter antique shows.