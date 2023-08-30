A crowd of local business owners, residents and friends both old and new gathered under the bright summer sun to share a meal and connect at the first ever Community Dinner potluck meal held at Oakbones in Round Top.

The meal is just the first in a series of community dinners planned by Cisco Village and Oakbones special projects manager Paloma Pinedo. The series is inspired by one of the most special people who Paloma Pinedo has ever known.

Remembering Cisco

Paloma attended The Healing Table, a community dinner in Smithville, hosted by Krystal Grimes, Amma Empowerment Services & Heal Alliance and friends, to honor her father, famous trumpet player, Hannibal Lokumbe. The experience reminded her of what is now missing with the recent passing of her uncle Cisco Pinedo, the founder of Cisco Home, Cisco Village and Oakbones.

“He would always host impromptu dinners and say he needed a sous chef,” Paloma reminisces. “He would cook for lots of people. Anywhere from five to 15 and we would all hang out in the kitchen and cook together. He loved hosting dinners.

“Food is a huge part of our family life. And I hope with these dinners we can have the place filled with love, laughter and joy. Like it felt when he was here. He wanted people to be happy and connect over good food.”

The First Community Dinner For Cisco

The drive into Oakbones, a self-described “modern commune” on 12 acres with a pool and eight cabins, is an experience in itself. Upon entry, you are enveloped in a grove of massive 100-year-old oak trees. The cabins dotting the property are all restored with reclaimed and antique materials and carefully decorated with welcoming rustic details and stylish, comfortable Cisco Home furnishings.

The stone courtyard patio, where the al fresco community dinner was held, was beautifully set with Cisco Home brand table runners and napkins, vintage wine goblets, antique floral dishes and fresh flowers from Julia Johnson and Festival Hill Garden & Grounds Group. The patio features an artisanal brick oven, twinkle lights and umbrellas for shade. A large brick chiminea fire pit was the last thing Cisco Pinedo designed and added before he passed in February.

The potluck meal was served buffet style. Attendees brought their favorite dishes: spinach chicken feta frittata, pizza, watermelon salad, charcuterie boards, pasta dishes, ceviche, bacon twists, prosciutto-wrapped melon, spicy armadillo eggs (aka stuffed jalapeños), meatballs, kabobs, garlic bread and delicious fresh salads with homemade ranch dressing. A dessert table was piled with delicious cakes, pies and sumptuous sweets.

There were guests of all ages, from newborn babies to doting grandparents. Couples, families, individuals, friends, teenagers and even pets were part of the fun.

“It’s like Stone Soup,” Jamie Lee Manning of Fayette Community Foundation says, referencing the children’s book about a community coming together to bring what they had to create a beautiful soup through sharing. Indeed it was.

Following dinner and a welcome speech from Paloma Pinedo, a mic was opened to guests. Attendees were then treated to an acoustic guitar performance from Milo Michie, the son of Round Top Brewing founders Brooke and Paul Michie. Manning and others played instruments. Still others shared jokes and some sang songs. With everyone cheering each other on for braving the microphone, sharing their passions and their hearts. There was even a beautiful sing-a-long under the stars.

As the sun was setting, painting the skies at golden hour, the group relocated to gather around the pool and cool off a bit from the unrelenting summer heat.

Jamie Lee Manning of Fayette Community Foundation, Jane Rohr of the Scarab, Tracy Burns of Vanity Room Salon, Paloma Pinedo of Oak Bones and Cisco Village, Krystal Grimes of Amma Empowerment Services and Heal Alliance, Morgan Zater of Sown With Seed, Amber Bartek of The Magic of Round Top and Cloud9 Design, Sumai Lokumbe, Bastrop County Community Leader, Mimi and Kurt Rogers of Bisou Bisou, Bernadette Noll of Reduce, Reuse, Remake, and others enjoyed a gorgeous sunset at the Oak Bones pool after the inaugural Community Dinner.

A Round Top Dream Come True

The property that would become Oakbones was originally discovered by Cisco and his wife Alba Pinedo. The couple originally used the land and existing cabins as a family retreat during the pandemic. They envisioned welcoming the public to this magical space that brought them peace and joy during difficult times.

Today the venue hosts special events and themed dinners for the public created by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Victor Hugo. Hugo serves up fine dining daily during the Round Top antique shows featuring everything from burger nights to expertly prepared delicacies like quail. Reservations are by RSVP only, here.

Oakbones also currently has an event venue under construction on the property, slated to be completed by this spring. The venue will feature cathedral ceilings, globally-sourced reclaimed wood and antique windows and doors sourced from Peru, California and places around the globe. The space will be able to accommodate up to 350 people for events, parties, weddings and more.

How To Get Involved

Go here to learn more about Oakbones and the Community Dinners, follow them on Instagram, or text OAKBONES to 866-840-5744.

To learn more about Cisco Village and its events and happenings during the Round Top Antiques + Design Shows, text CISCOVILLAGE to 866-840-5744, or go here.