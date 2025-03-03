Halles Art Barn, a new creative endeavor making its home in Round Top, is home to two galleries: Steve Wrubel Collection and Texas Artists Today. While the Wrubel collection can be enjoyed all year round, this week will be the last chance to witness a Pop art takeover at Texas Artists Today.

Texas Artists Today is named after curator Catherine D. Anspon’s 2010 book of the same name, a survey of 62 leading artists in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. The gallery, directed by Round Top Show Guide editor Candice Cowin, will introduce a regularly rotating schedule of new artists to Round Top. Halles Art Barn’s Winter Show debut kicked off with Houston-based neo-pop icon Julia McLaurin, who will be followed by the eclectic Angela Fabbri.

Julia McLaurin with “Super Ice Cream,” 2022 (Photo by Egidio Narvaez)



Pop Sculpture Queen

A ceramicist, sculptor, and self-proclaimed “Lisa Frank fanatic,” McLaurin creates playful, whimsical, iconographic sculptures that celebrate the beauty of the ordinary. Giant emojis, frosted donuts, Whataburger hamburgers, Squishmallows, and even bottles of ranch dressing — recontextualized through clay — are her calling card. Through pop art, McLaurin invites viewers to experience whimsy and playfulness, which she believes are desperately needed in today’s world.

“Pop art carries a certain rebellion against tradition,” McLaurin says. “There is a disruptive and innovative spirit to it. There is no need to constrain your ideas about what is ‘appropriate’ to make into art. Make whatever you want, and don’t worry about anything else.”

1 12 Julia McLaurin (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 2 12 Julia McLaurin in studio (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 3 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Pizza Emoji,” 2023, will be at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 4 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Cameron the Squishmallow,” 2024, will be at The Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 5 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Whataburger Meal,” 2022, will be at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 6 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Super Donut,” 2022, will be at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 7 12 8 12 Julia McLaurin with “Super Ice Cream,” 2022 (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 9 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Texas Sized Ranch,” 2022, will be at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 10 12 Pop artist Julia McLaurin (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 11 12 Julia McLaurin’s “Giant Pop Tarts,” 2022 (Photo by Egidio Narvaez) 12 12 Houston Airport System’s Alton DuLaney with Julia McLaurin’s “100 Emojis” at Hobby Airport, now part of the Houston Airport System’s permanent collection (Courtesy the artist)

Despite being a lifelong creative, McLaurin’s career in art was far from linear. The sculptor actually comes from an extensive background in science, boasting two STEM degrees: a bachelors in psychology and biology, and a masters in cellular and molecular biology. Before pursuing art, she worked in the department of investigational therapeutics at MD Anderson and the center for immunology at Baylor College of Medicine.

“I got it stuck in my head that ‘you couldn’t make money doing art,’” said McLaurin. “So I shifted gears to science at the University of Texas at Austin. I tried to minor in art, but that wasn’t a possibility at the time. But I was always making art. When my first daughter was born I thought, ‘Life is short. Now or never, go for your dreams.’”

This multidisciplinary background has given McLaurin a unique take on the artistic process.

“I find that art and science go hand in hand, complimenting and inspiring each other in ways that reveal deeper truths about the world,” said McLaurin. “Both fields use narratives to convey meaning and challenge norms. Both art and science aim to explore, interpret, and understand reality, though they do so in different ways — science seeks factual knowledge, while art delves into subjective and emotional truths. Art and science are like two sisters with the same mother.”

Julia McLaurin in studio (Photo by Egidio Narvaez)

Closing Reception + Pop Tart Workshop

This Saturday, March 8, head to Halles Art Barn for a sweet indulgence: Artist Julia McLaurin’s popular Pop Tart Workshop comes to Round Top, marking the finale of her exhibition.

Get crafty! Join anytime between 11 am and 4 pm (each decorating session lasts about an hour). Art supplies furnished.

$65 per Pop Tart. Ages 8 and up are welcome (including adults!), but anyone under 8 can join as long as a parent sits with them. What your class fee includes: you get to take home your very own Pop Tart sculpture! (a $100 value).

For questions or information, contact gallery director, Candice Cowin, [email protected].

Register here or day of the Workshop at Halles Art Barn.

See Julia McLaurin at Texas Artists Today through Saturday, March 8. Halles Art Barn, The Halles, 1465 N. Texas Highway 237. Steve Wrubel Collection, permanently on view at Halles Art Barn.