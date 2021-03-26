There’s no shortage of gastronomic glee in Round Top — in addition to year-round restaurants, food trucks, and micro restaurants, guilty pleasures galore pop up for the antiques shows.

Here is a look what’s open year-round, with extended days and hours during the shows.

Joe’s Place, Fayetteville

120 N. Live Oak Street, Fayetteville

979.378.9035

Open Wednesday, 5 pm – 9 pm; Thursday – Friday, 11 am – 2 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm.

Have a hankerin’ for good-old American cooking? Joe’s has chicken-fried steak, great burgers, and more.

JW’s Steakhouse

122 S. Hauptstrasse Street, Carmine

979.278.4240

Tuesday – Saturday, lunch and dinner. Fresh, top-quality, home-cooked food served in a comfortable atmosphere.

Local Roots

102 N. Live Oak #108, Round Top

Instagram @local_roots_round_top

Thursday – Sunday, lunch and early dinner. Located on Henkel Square.

Salads and sandwiches abound, with sandwiches served on homemade bread. Fabled desserts.

Lollitop Sweetshop

Lollitop Sweetshop

103 W. Austin Street, Round Top

979.249.4299

Instagram @lollitopsweetshop

Open every day.

Fresh baked treats both savory and sweet in a tiny candy dreamland, with

old-fashioned confectionery. Try the Cowboy Cookie and the marvelous

breakfast muffins with fresh coffee.

Lulu’s

204 E. Mill Street, Round Top

979.249.5171

Instagram @lulustx

Open Thursday – Saturday dinner.

Step into the historic stone building for top-of-the-class traditional Italian fare complemented by an award-winning wine list.

Mandito’s

102 S. Washington Street, Round Top

979.249.5181

Instagram @manditostx

Open Tuesday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm. You’ll feel right at home as your tastebuds travel south of the border with classic ingredients in this inviting cantina-style space.

Orsak’s Café

121 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville

979.378.2719

Open Sunday – Thursday, 8 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 8 am – 10 pm.

Great country cooking. Excellent hamburgers with homemade onion rings, chicken-fried steak, and catfish.

Popi Burger

Popi Burger

104 N. Washington Street, Round Top

979.249.5161

Instagram @popiburger

Monday – Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.

Arguably the best place in town to grab burgers, brews, and shakes.

Round Top Coffee Shop

111 W. Wantke Street, Round Top

214.356.3280

Instagram @roundtopcoffeeshop

Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday,

Sunday, 8 am – noon; Friday, 8 am – 5 pm.

Come for the coffee, stay for the community and the breakfast burritos.

Round Top Mercantile Company

438 N. Washington Street, Round Top

979.249.3117 roundtopmercantile.com

Instagram @roundtopmercantile

Monday – Saturday, 7:30 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm.

The local everything store, from groceries to liquor to hardware, for more than 36 years. Wonderful deli counter with homemade sandwiches to order and Hunt Brothers Pizza

Lee Ellis, owner of Round Top Smoke House

Round Top Smoke House

199 Henkel Circle (behind Henkel

Square Hall), Round Top

Thursday – Sunday, 11 am to sell-out.

Lee Ellis’ central Texas barbeque with Tex-Mex and Asian influences.

Royers Pie Haven

190 Henkel Street, Round Top

979.249.5282

Instagram @royerspiehaven

Wednesday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm; Thursday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm.

Want to eat dessert first? Stop by Royers Pie Haven for a slice or a milkshake —made with pie, natch.

Royers Round Top Café

105 Main Street, Round Top

979.249.3611

Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm; Friday, 11 am – 9 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm.

The granddaddy of them all, Royers has served comfort food for 30 years and is known everywhere for its pies.

Teague’s Tavern

105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top

979.249.3077

Instagram @teaguestavern

Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm.

Serving up Texas-style comfort food, packed with flavor and piled high with

the good stuff.

The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater

The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater

104 Wantke Street, Round Top

979.249.2588

Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 10:30 am – 3 pm.

American cuisine and custom cocktails; plus beautiful interiors, the town’s best deck.

The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top

104 Schumann Lane, Round Top

979.250.3355, Instagram

Thursday, 11 am – 4 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.

Everything one could need for a cheese board, including charcuterie, olives,

pickles, honeys, chutneys, dried fruits, nuts, crackers, bread, hummus, pimento cheese, and chocolates.

The Stone Cellar

550 N. Washington Street, Round Top

979.249.3390

Instagram @thestonecellar

Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm;

Sunday, noon – 9 pm.

At this dance hall and rustic wine venue, snack on apps, salads, sandwiches, or thin-crust pizza with your adult beverage; live music most nights.

22 North Holland, Bellville

22 N. Holland Street, Bellville

979.865.3000

Instagram @22northholland

Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 2 pm,

3:30 pm – midnight; Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm.

Chef/owner Cody Vasek serves up delicious farm-to-table meals working with locally grown foods.

Bread pudding at the Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette

The Wine Bar Restaurant at the Grand Fayette Hotel

201 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville

979.716.6988

Instagram @thewineryrestaurant

Thursday – Saturday, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm.

Located on Fayetteville’s historic square. Chefs Kathy and George Valtasaros

serve a select range of wines with a delightful dinner and Sunday brunch.

Try the homemade chicken pot pie and save room for dessert — the bread

pudding is out of this world.












