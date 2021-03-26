Where to Eat During the Round Top Antiques Shows — and the Rest of the Year
Looking for a good restaurant, food truck or even a candy store? We have you covered.
There’s no shortage of gastronomic glee in Round Top — in addition to year-round restaurants, food trucks, and micro restaurants, guilty pleasures galore pop up for the antiques shows.
Here is a look what’s open year-round, with extended days and hours during the shows.
Joe’s Place, Fayetteville
120 N. Live Oak Street, Fayetteville
979.378.9035
Open Wednesday, 5 pm – 9 pm; Thursday – Friday, 11 am – 2 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm.
Have a hankerin’ for good-old American cooking? Joe’s has chicken-fried steak, great burgers, and more.
JW’s Steakhouse
122 S. Hauptstrasse Street, Carmine
979.278.4240
Tuesday – Saturday, lunch and dinner. Fresh, top-quality, home-cooked food served in a comfortable atmosphere.
Local Roots
102 N. Live Oak #108, Round Top
Instagram @local_roots_round_top
Thursday – Sunday, lunch and early dinner. Located on Henkel Square.
Salads and sandwiches abound, with sandwiches served on homemade bread. Fabled desserts.
Lollitop Sweetshop
103 W. Austin Street, Round Top
979.249.4299
Instagram @lollitopsweetshop
Open every day.
Fresh baked treats both savory and sweet in a tiny candy dreamland, with
old-fashioned confectionery. Try the Cowboy Cookie and the marvelous
breakfast muffins with fresh coffee.
Lulu’s
204 E. Mill Street, Round Top
979.249.5171
Instagram @lulustx
Open Thursday – Saturday dinner.
Step into the historic stone building for top-of-the-class traditional Italian fare complemented by an award-winning wine list.
Mandito’s
102 S. Washington Street, Round Top
979.249.5181
Instagram @manditostx
Open Tuesday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm. You’ll feel right at home as your tastebuds travel south of the border with classic ingredients in this inviting cantina-style space.
Orsak’s Café
121 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville
979.378.2719
Open Sunday – Thursday, 8 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 8 am – 10 pm.
Great country cooking. Excellent hamburgers with homemade onion rings, chicken-fried steak, and catfish.
Popi Burger
104 N. Washington Street, Round Top
979.249.5161
Instagram @popiburger
Monday – Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.
Arguably the best place in town to grab burgers, brews, and shakes.
Round Top Coffee Shop
111 W. Wantke Street, Round Top
214.356.3280
Instagram @roundtopcoffeeshop
Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday,
Sunday, 8 am – noon; Friday, 8 am – 5 pm.
Come for the coffee, stay for the community and the breakfast burritos.
Round Top Mercantile Company
438 N. Washington Street, Round Top
979.249.3117 roundtopmercantile.com
Instagram @roundtopmercantile
Monday – Saturday, 7:30 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 9 am – 3 pm.
The local everything store, from groceries to liquor to hardware, for more than 36 years. Wonderful deli counter with homemade sandwiches to order and Hunt Brothers Pizza
Round Top Smoke House
199 Henkel Circle (behind Henkel
Square Hall), Round Top
Thursday – Sunday, 11 am to sell-out.
Lee Ellis’ central Texas barbeque with Tex-Mex and Asian influences.
Royers Pie Haven
190 Henkel Street, Round Top
979.249.5282
Instagram @royerspiehaven
Wednesday and Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm; Thursday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 6 pm.
Want to eat dessert first? Stop by Royers Pie Haven for a slice or a milkshake —made with pie, natch.
Royers Round Top Café
105 Main Street, Round Top
979.249.3611
Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm; Friday, 11 am – 9 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm.
The granddaddy of them all, Royers has served comfort food for 30 years and is known everywhere for its pies.
Teague’s Tavern
105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top
979.249.3077
Instagram @teaguestavern
Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm.
Serving up Texas-style comfort food, packed with flavor and piled high with
the good stuff.
The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater
104 Wantke Street, Round Top
979.249.2588
Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 10:30 am – 3 pm.
American cuisine and custom cocktails; plus beautiful interiors, the town’s best deck.
The Little Cheese Shop in Round Top
104 Schumann Lane, Round Top
979.250.3355, Instagram
Thursday, 11 am – 4 pm; Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 3 pm.
Everything one could need for a cheese board, including charcuterie, olives,
pickles, honeys, chutneys, dried fruits, nuts, crackers, bread, hummus, pimento cheese, and chocolates.
The Stone Cellar
550 N. Washington Street, Round Top
979.249.3390
Instagram @thestonecellar
Thursday, 5 – 10 pm; Friday, 5 – 11 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm;
Sunday, noon – 9 pm.
At this dance hall and rustic wine venue, snack on apps, salads, sandwiches, or thin-crust pizza with your adult beverage; live music most nights.
22 North Holland, Bellville
22 N. Holland Street, Bellville
979.865.3000
Instagram @22northholland
Thursday – Saturday, 11 am – 2 pm,
3:30 pm – midnight; Sunday, 10 am – 2 pm.
Chef/owner Cody Vasek serves up delicious farm-to-table meals working with locally grown foods.
The Wine Bar Restaurant at the Grand Fayette Hotel
201 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville
979.716.6988
Instagram @thewineryrestaurant
Thursday – Saturday, 5 – 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm.
Located on Fayetteville’s historic square. Chefs Kathy and George Valtasaros
serve a select range of wines with a delightful dinner and Sunday brunch.
Try the homemade chicken pot pie and save room for dessert — the bread
pudding is out of this world.