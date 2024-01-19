Round Top Coffee Shop is celebrating 10 years in Round Top and a new pop-up location at The Halles. You can now get your caffeine and taco fix at both their locations this winter and spring during the antique shows.

The original Rolland Square location, housed in a charming circa 1860s farmhouse, has been the place to grab a cup of joe and catch up on all the latest gossip since opening its doors in March 2014.

Beyond fresh brewed coffee and idle chatter, Round Top Coffee Shop also serves a variety of espresso drinks, scratch made muffins, cookies, rum cake and its famous “Mexican Ketchup” salsa, which is offered with tacos and taco bowls.

Round Top Coffee Shop’s pop-up at The Halles is ready to serve you this winter show, January 18-21 from 9 am – 6 pm.

All the usual menu items and a few surprises will be offered at the Round Top Coffee Shop pop-up at The Halles during both the current winter show and the spring show.

The original Round Top Coffee Shop is located 111 W. Wantke Road in Rolland Square. Winter and spring show hours at the original location will be 8 am – 5 pm daily. The Halles pop-up at 1456 S. Hwy 237 will also be open daily from 9 am – 6 pm during the winter and spring shows.