Tour Hacienda Grove Homes at Tree Tops in Round Top This Weekend
Design-forward communities have arrived in the Texas countryside.
Venue Open May Vary
2024 Winter Antiques Show | January 18 – January 21
2024 Spring Antiques Show | March 14 – March 31
2024 Fall Antiques Show | October 10 – October 27
Design-forward communities have arrived in the Texas countryside.
Introducing Hacienda Grove, design-forward communities curated by Starred Sky
Development. Designed by famed Lake l Flato Architects and built by HiFAB, the homes in each
Hacienda Grove community are redefining modern living throughout Texas.
From the materials and finishes to the amenities and landscaping, Hacienda Grove is a vision of
modern design experts and offers the latest in style and the best in technology. Each Hacienda
Grove community is carefully mapped out to provide residents a desirable sense of community
and often includes common spaces and amenities built utilizing repurposed materials from
existing structures to honor the history of the land.
Each unique hacienda is crafted with state-of-the-art insulation efficiencies, high-end finishes,
eco-friendly materials, and highly controlled modular build standards. HiFAB’s standardized
process reduces material overage, and eliminates weather-related delays and construction
defects, allowing for a move-in ready home much quicker than traditional builds.
Curious about the process? Purchasing your own hacienda is easy!
The newest Hacienda Grove community is now available in the Tree Tops subdivision just five
minutes from Round Top. This weekend, January 18 – 21, Tree Tops is hosting a Home Tour
featuring four one-of-a-kind homes, including two newly-placed haciendas. You’re invited to
explore these modern modular homes from 1 – 6 PM Thursday through Sunday and enjoy
complimentary wine, beer, and light bites.
Click here to view the digital brochure.
The Home Tour aligns with Round Top’s famous Winter Antiques + Design Show making it easy to shop for your hacienda, plus fashion, art, antiques, and so much more. So why not make a weekend out of it?
If you’re looking for something a bit closer to the city, Hacienda Grove is excited to announce
two additional communities coming in February to Wimberly, TX, and soon to Dripping Springs,
TX. Stay tuned for more on these new locations.
Looking to have your own HiFab home on your land? Starred Sky exclusively represents HiFAB in
Central Texas and the Hill Country and can assist with the purchase and site preparation of a
hacienda on your own land. HiFAB homes are available in studio and 2-3 bedroom sizes, three
uniquely shaped configurations, and allow for customizable finishes.
Mindful. Modern. Modular. Affordable. Learn more about these exciting new communities and
the upcoming Home Tour at HaciendaGrove.com.
Venue Open May Vary
2024 Winter Antiques Show | January 18 – January 21
2024 Spring Antiques Show | March 14 – March 31
2024 Fall Antiques Show | October 10 – October 27