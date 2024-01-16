Introducing Hacienda Grove, design-forward communities curated by Starred Sky

Development. Designed by famed Lake l Flato Architects and built by HiFAB, the homes in each

Hacienda Grove community are redefining modern living throughout Texas.



From the materials and finishes to the amenities and landscaping, Hacienda Grove is a vision of

modern design experts and offers the latest in style and the best in technology. Each Hacienda

Grove community is carefully mapped out to provide residents a desirable sense of community

and often includes common spaces and amenities built utilizing repurposed materials from

existing structures to honor the history of the land. ⁠

1 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 2 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 3 5 Exterior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake|Flato and built by HiFAB 4 5 Interior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake | Flato and built by HiFAB 5 5 Interior of Hacienda Grove home designed by Lake | Flato and built by HiFAB



Each unique hacienda is crafted with state-of-the-art insulation efficiencies, high-end finishes,

eco-friendly materials, and highly controlled modular build standards. HiFAB’s standardized

process reduces material overage, and eliminates weather-related delays and construction

defects, allowing for a move-in ready home much quicker than traditional builds.

Curious about the process? Purchasing your own hacienda is easy!

Visit a Hacienda Grove community for a tour Select the perfect lot and floor plan for your unique needs Customize the finishes and colors that blend seamlessly with your style In just a few short weeks, your home’s foundation will be installed and the delivery will

be scheduled Finally, curate your interior accessories, pack your bags, and get ready to move in



The newest Hacienda Grove community is now available in the Tree Tops subdivision just five

minutes from Round Top. This weekend, January 18 – 21, Tree Tops is hosting a Home Tour

featuring four one-of-a-kind homes, including two newly-placed haciendas. You’re invited to

explore these modern modular homes from 1 – 6 PM Thursday through Sunday and enjoy

complimentary wine, beer, and light bites.

Click here to view the digital brochure.

The Home Tour aligns with Round Top’s famous Winter Antiques + Design Show making it easy to shop for your hacienda, plus fashion, art, antiques, and so much more. So why not make a weekend out of it?

If you’re looking for something a bit closer to the city, Hacienda Grove is excited to announce

two additional communities coming in February to Wimberly, TX, and soon to Dripping Springs,

TX. Stay tuned for more on these new locations.



Looking to have your own HiFab home on your land? Starred Sky exclusively represents HiFAB in

Central Texas and the Hill Country and can assist with the purchase and site preparation of a

hacienda on your own land. HiFAB homes are available in studio and 2-3 bedroom sizes, three

uniquely shaped configurations, and allow for customizable finishes.



Mindful. Modern. Modular. Affordable. Learn more about these exciting new communities and

the upcoming Home Tour at HaciendaGrove.com.