Round Top’s healthy eating restaurant Casa Blanke is changing hands and changing names. New owner Lori Allen isn’t changing everything, however. Allen is committed to keeping a few favorites on the menu and to building on Casa Blanke’s clean nutrition mission with the addition of scratch made, gluten-free baked goods and a legit espresso bar with all the milk alternatives.

Meet the new Mill Street Cafe, which is slated to open in mid September or October.

Specifically, the fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies, avocado toasts, and seasonal salads will carry over from the Casa Blanke menu. Mill Street Cafe still aims to be a go-to for those seeking a quick, healthy respite from the delightfully heavier, richer options that abound on the Round Top restaurant scene.

A Round Top visitor for more than 15 years, Allen spent the last decade setting up her mobile coffee and cookie bar Lolli’s Table at shows and markets all over Texas. She even set up for several seasons at the Zapp Hall shopping venue in Warrenton before opening her first brick and mortar location in her hometown of Fredericksburg in 2019.

Allen’s Kaffee Haus has become a tourist favorite and daily stop for coffee-loving Fredericksburg locals. Allen will use the same award-winning Texas coffee she serves there at the new Mill Street Cafe in Round Top.

1 2 Fresh cold brew will be on tap at Mill Street Café. (Photo by Breezy Ritter) 2 2 Morning or midday delights to be served at Mill Street Café. (Photo by Breezy Ritter)

“Each coffee, latte, cappuccino, macchiato and Americano at Mill Street Cafe will be made to order with Austin-based Greater Goods coffee,” Allen promises. “We will offer alternate milks and organic flavors, a special cold brew with our secret Mexican vanilla sweet cream, matcha and chai lattes and other specialty drinks.”

The Mill Street Cafe food menu will include scratch made sweet breads like vegan zucchini, banana walnut and pumpkin (coming this fall). Plain and chocolate croissants and a seasonal puff pastry turnover also will be featured.

“Our specialties are a vegan and gluten-free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie and a gluten-free fudge brownie,” Allen tells RoundTop.com. “There will be more savory items on the weekends. Like a ham and Swiss puff pastry and a spinach and goat cheese puff.

1 3 Mill Street’s decadent gluten free fudge brownie. (Photo by Breezy Ritter) 2 3 Mill Street’s irresistible vegan, gluten free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. (Photo by Breezy Ritter) 3 3 Lori’s pastry chef daughter Kate (pictured at right) developed the gluten free menu options for Mill Street (photo by Breezy Ritter)

Premade grab-and-go options — including sandwiches, salads and charcuterie items — will provide a healthy take on fast food. A cooler with canned and bottled craft beers, local wines and healthy beverages will also be available. In addition, there will be a small selection of market items including crackers, olive oils and balsamics.

Mill Street Cafe is currently hiring in anticipation of its expected opening date sometime between mid-September and early October. Those looking for a job at this new food haven across from the Round Top courthouse can reach out by emailing [email protected].

Mill Street Cafe’s hours will run from 7:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 7:30 am to 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays. During the Round Top Antiques Shows, Mill Street plans to go to extended hours from 7 am to 9 pm daily.