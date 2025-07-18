The beloved restaurant at Market Hill, Duo Modern, has evolved to meet the needs of hungry weekenders and show goers looking for top quality fare, fantastic cocktails and a refined atmosphere in Round Top.

The addition of 1,000 square feet of space, including a new lounge and expanded bar means more room to mingle. A live fire grill and pizza oven are among the new kitchen gadgets that have allowed for the expansion of the Duo Modern menu under its new team.

Meet the team:

Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Glenn Walton has come on board as the new executive chef of Duo, bringing a “refined, seasonal approach to live-fire cooking rooted in Texas traditions”.

Lucas Martin is the new service manager, and James Beard award winner Tim Byres will now act as a consulting chef and hospitality director.

“Together, we’re building a menu around wood-grilled meats, vibrant garden fare, rustic breads, and shareable plates—honest food with real soul,” Duo said in a statement.

“We’ve also reimagined our cocktail program, featuring Texas spirits, seasonal fruit infusions, and house-made mixers. The dining layout now flows more naturally with the pace of the day – welcoming, open, and connected to the indoor-outdoor energy of Market Hill.”

Duo Modern kitchen with new hand-built pizza oven. (Photo by Leigh Michael)

Duo Modern will continue to serve its incredible family style buffet style service for lunch during the antiques shows, and will be open for table service for lunch and dinner in the off seasons year-round. A new Sunday brunch menu is also in the works, expected to launch weekly this August.

Duo will officially reopen to the public the weekend of July 23 – 26. Reservations are recommended for this weekend, and especially during the spring and fall antiques shows. Visit here to book a spot.

Walk-ins are welcome when spaces is available, and group and private dining options are also available with advance arrangements. Duo Modern is centrally located at Market Hill venue. Keep up to date on restaurant happenings, here.