Don’t let the dog days of summer get you down. Mount up and head out to Round Top to celebrate the end of the season. In addition to the incredible shops, top-rated restaurants, cool bars and fantastic lodging, there are plenty of special events happening in and around town nearly every weekend this August.

Here’s your Round Top August 2025 calendar of events:

August 1 – September 1

Round Top Restaurant Weeks. In support of the Greater Fayette Community Foundation. Diners can enjoy special two and three-course prix fixe menus at Lulu’s and Mandito’s Tex-Mex. Brunch and lunch are priced at $25 and two dinner options are offered at $25 or $55. A portion of the proceeds from each meal purchase from the prix fixe menus will be donated to the FGCF’s Community Impact Funds which support local nonprofits working in mental health, workforce development and more.

Friday, August 1

8 – 10 pm: Rod Picott performs live at The Bugle Boy. Gritty and poetic blue collar Americana. Doors open 7 pm. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Saturday, August 2

8 – 10 pm: The Mighty Orq performs live at The Bugle Boy. Gutsy blues and rockin’ roots from Houston. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Sunday, August 3

10 am – 2 pm: Deeply Rooted Ranch Sunday Brunch. Farm to table brunch experience surrounded by rolling pastures, wildflowers, and open skies, our brunch brings together fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on-site or sourced from trusted local farms and artisans. BYOB. To reserve a spot, visit here.

Deeply Rooted Ranch will host three brunches this August.

Thursday, August 7

6 – 8 pm: Trivia and Nacho Night at Brazos Valley Brewing Company. Taproom open from 3 – 9 pm. Trivia starts at 6 pm. BVB Food Truck and brewery bites of loaded nachos and giant pretzels. Indoor and outdoor seating, playground, and dogs are welcome outside on a leash. Learn more, here

Friday, August 8

6 – 9:30 pm: Deeply Rooted Ranch Farm-to-Table Dinner. An evening rooted in community, connection, and the bold flavors of the late-summer harvest. This August’s dinner brings together the freshest ingredients from local Texas farms and ranches. Held in the comfort of the ranch’s air-conditioned dining room. Get tickets and more information, here.

8 – 10 pm: Patrice Pike with Hunter Hendrickson performs at The Bugle Boy. Texas Music Hall of Fame rock and soul powerhouse! Duo performance with Hunter Hendrickson. Doors open at 7 pm. Wine, beer and root beer floats available. Doors open 7 pm. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Saturday, August 9

Deeply Rooted Ranch hosts a supper club dinner and pickle party this August.



9:30 am – 12:30 pm: Deeply Rooted Ranch Pickle Party. Not only can you pack a peck of pickled peppers, but you can also learn to pickle all sorts of fun produce. Join Chef Chris as he demonstrates both quick and classic pickling techniques. Get tickets, here.

10 am – noon. Round Top Family Library Family Game Day and Puzzle Swap. We provide the board games; you provide the competitors! Bring your family and friends for a day of classic and current games. Light snacks will be served. From 11 am – noon, bring complete puzzles to swap. A parent or guardian must be present. Free and open to the public. Learn more, here.

11 am – 4 pm. 4th Annual Chappell Hill Wine & Cheese Stroll. Spend the day in Chappell Hill sipping and nibbling perfectly paired wine and cheese samples provided by local shops. A great way to enjoy a day of shopping in Chappell Hill. Learn more, here.

Heritage leather supply and hardware company Tandy will host a belt-making event at Chapelton Vineyards this August.

11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Leather Stamping at Chapelton Vineyards. Design and create your own custom leather belt using traditional stamping techniques and high-quality leather. After your belt is complete, enjoy a guided wine tasting featuring a selection of Chapelton’s finest wines. Your evening will be topped off with a personal charcuterie board designed to pair perfectly with the tasting. Tickets $105, available here.

Friday, August 15

8 – 10 pm: Jack Barksdale performs live at The Bugle Boy. 2020 Bugle Boy Talent Trust Award-winner Jack Barksdale is a young folk/blues/americana singer/songwriter from Texas. He plays guitar, slide guitar, harmonica, mandolin, piano and ukulele, but identifies first and foremost as a songwriter. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Saturday, August 16

8 – 10 pm: Getocowboys performs at The Bugle Boy. Foot-stomping Americana with a bluegrass kick. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Sunday, August 17

10 am – 2 pm: Deeply Rooted Ranch Sunday Brunch. Farm to table brunch experience surrounded by rolling pastures, wildflowers, and open skies, our brunch brings together fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on-site or sourced from trusted local farms and artisans. BYOB. To reserve a spot, visit here.

Friday, August 22

Up close and personal performances are a mainstay at The Bugle Boy listening room, where live performances will take place each weekend this August.

8 – 10 pm: Owen Temple performs live at The Bugle Boy. Trio performance – Owen Temple is a rambler with the heart of a road warrior, the soul of a poet, and a gregarious spirit that’s as big as the blue open sky of his native Texas. Open seating with wine, beer and root beer floats available. Tickets $30. For tickets and lodging information, visit here.

Saturday, August 23

3 – 5 pm: Round Top Festival Institute Chamber Music Concert. Four virtuoso musicians perform chamber music from Strauss to Shostakovich; featuring Chavdar Parashkevov, violin; Keoni Bolding, viola; Louis-Maie Fardet, cello and Natasha Kislenko, piano. Tickets available here, beginning August 1st.

Sunday, August 31

10 am – 2 pm: Deeply Rooted Ranch Sunday Brunch. Farm to table brunch experience surrounded by rolling pastures, wildflowers, and open skies, our brunch brings together fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on-site or sourced from trusted local farms and artisans. BYOB. To reserve a spot, visit here.

To stay up-to-date on all the happenings in and around Round Top, visit the events section of our digital guide, here.