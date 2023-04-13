The Butcher’s Ball brought its Farm to Table Dinner Series to Round Top for a two-night extravaganza. The Halles venue staged two ambitious meals prepared by top chefs, with every detail sourced within a 100 mile radius.

First up was Chef Tony Luhrman of Houston’s El Topo, who crafted a multi-course meal utilizing products sourced within a 100 mile radius of Round Top. It’s amazing all the ingredients you can find in and around this small town in the Texas countryside. And that’s the whole point of the Butcher’s Ball, which shines its beacon on hyper-local growers, ranchers and makers.

Tony Luhrman was awarded the prestigious Golden Cleaver award for his past Butcher’s Ball efforts, first in 2018 and, again last year at the 2022 event.

Robin Berwick of Houston’s Double Trouble Caffeine & Cocktails presented two fanciful concoctions. The Halles is made with Highland Park 12-year Scotch, and the Garden Glory is mixed with fresh carrot juice Tito’s and salted honey. The dinner courses were paired with wine from Chapelton Vineyard, located in nearby Washington, Texas.

Wines for the dinners were produced by Chapelton Vineyards. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The memorable meal began with a shaved Brussels sprout salad in coconut fat vinaigrette, followed by a main course of nearby 44 Farms Koji aged and smoked tenderloin. For dessert, Lurhman presented a butter cake with bruléed Nixta (corn liquor-soaked) pears. After dinner guests danced the night away with live music from Christopher Seymore and his honky tonk band.

Then, the second dinner at The Halles brought chef Michelle Wallace (formerly of Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, and most recently of B’tween Sandwich Co.) out to produce her own take on a locally sourced meal. Wallace is a 2022 James Beard Taste Twenty Chef who also recently competed on the Food Network’s BBQ Brawl Season 3, cementing her barbecue rep. Her special Southern twist was evident. Wallace’s meal was paired with wine from Chapleton Vineyards.

The band for night two was Western Bling, which specializes in music like Western Swing which was popularized by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys, Manouche Jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt, and traditional country and jazz standards. Perfect for a special Round Top party.