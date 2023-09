Houston-based Frankel Design Build has been tapped by US Capital Advisors, LLC as the lead builder and developer for a set of unique luxury ranch estates located in the historic heart of Texas. Frankel, an award-winning design firm, is offering an unprecedented take on pioneer life with a set of grandly scaled, self-styled homes at Gates Crossing at Washington On The Brazos.

Gates Crossing combines modern day comfort with a close connection to nature to create the perfect country escape. Located in historic Washington County, it is less than an hour from shopping, dining and seasonal antiques fairs in the charming hamlet of Round Top, and just over an hour away from the major cities of Houston and Austin.

Washington County is widely known as the birthplace of Texas, with Washington-on-the-Brazos being the site where the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed in the aftermath of the Battle of the Alamo.

The Team

The Gates Crossing team is comprised of a group of local landowners, investors and specialists whose personal knowledge and love of the area is unmatched. In fact, general partners Travis and Samantha Medve and Scott Frankel currently own ranches on the same road that leads into Gates Crossing.

“I have known the Frankel family personally and reputationally for years,” says US Capital Advisors CEO Patrick Mendenhall. “One night Scott Frankel, his brother Kevin (co-presidents of Frankel Design Build) and I were talking about a piece of property Scott had recently purchased in Washington County to build a ranch home for his family. I was reminiscing on my old ranch, and at the time I was also searching for a new ranch for our clients, which lead to the formation of a general partnership.”

With Frankel Design Build on board as the builder and developer, Mendenhall gathered his personal ranch crew and long-term US Capital clients including Travis Medve of TM Cattle Company for ranching and agriculture expertise, and Ricky Hendrickson of R&P Ranch Services for land excavation, lakes, etc. Travis’ wife Samantha Medve was selected as the local real estate expert for Washington County. Courtney Robertson with Compass Real Estate in Houston was subsequently brought in as the in-town representative for Houston clients.

Steeped in History

Most communities wait decades to earn a historic designation, but history is already built into the land at Gates Crossing. The community is named for Texas pioneer Amos Gates. Gates settled the plot in 1836 as one of the Old Three Hundred – a legendary group of land grantees assembled by the Father of Texas, Stephen F. Austin.

Gates is buried in the historic Gates-Perry Cemetery located on the property. Modern day ranch owners will enjoy the same views the founding settler once did from homesites located high above the picturesque Brazos River offering sweeping views of the Brazos Valley’s rolling green hills.

The Reserve

A portion of the land surrounding the homesteads has been lovingly restored to create Gates Reserve. The 600-acre parcel is available exclusively to Gates Crossing ranch owners and their guests to pursue a myriad of outdoor recreation activities. Opportunities to fish and hunt for waterfowl on the Brazos River and wildlife such as Whitetail deer, turkey, doves and hogs are right outside your doorstep.

Landowners will work hand-in-hand with the reserve’s management to ensure the health and survival of the reserve for generations to come.

The Ranch Houses

Frankel Design Build is the winner of multiple industry honors, including The National Association of Home Builders Custom Home Builder of the Year, and the LEED Outstanding Single-Family Builder award for green building. The esteemed firm will construct luxury homes on all 40 ranch sites at Gates Crossing, which range in size from 14 to 160 acres. Square footage for the ranch homes begins at around 3,000-square-feet.

Three show-stopping pre-designed model homes will be built in the community for viewing, but Frankel Design Build stands ready to create completely custom homes for Gates Crossing landowners from the ground up and beyond.

Each landowner will not only have the opportunity to name their ranch, but also to customize every aspect of the home design, both interior and exterior, as well as hand tailor the land plan to fit their specific needs. Selections such as front door, paint colors, flooring, furniture, and drapes can be custom selected with assistance from Frankel Design Build. Frankel not only provides custom architectural and building services, they also offer in-house interior design services, landscaping design, pool design and installation, and property maintenance including routine home care.

If this lifestyle sounds right for you, schedule a tour of Gates Crossing at Washington on the Brazos and find out how to reserve your ranch, here.