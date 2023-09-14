Honky-tonk queen Abbey Road wasn’t looking for another project when she stumbled onto the historic Welcome Texas General Store during a move back to her hometown of Fayetteville in 2022.

Road has spent the last decade or so booking musical talent and managing and restoring Texas roadhouses. Her career has taken her from the legendary dive bar that is Luckenbach to a shiny city gig at Threadgill’s in Austin, and a handful of small-town roadhouses in between.

It’s hard to say whether honky-tonks are drawn to Abbey Road, or she’s drawn to them. Whatever the case, the allure of the circa 1890 building known as the Welcome Store in the tiny municipality of Industry proved irresistible. Road purchased the structure and embarked on a careful renovation last year. She has distilled the essence of the Texas honky-tonk and turned creating them into an art form, imbuing each space with an authenticity that only a native daughter can depict.

Preservation and enhancement of each building’s character is always top of mind. At the Welcome Store, the ramshackle exterior was left untouched, as was a 1960s era shuffleboard deck. Important updates like new wiring, plumbing and upgraded bathrooms aren’t much to crow about, but the newly installed kitchen with its authentic British wood stove is a source of pride.

The Welcome Texas General Store kitchen (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

“It’s an Esse 990 Wood Cookstove. It was a treat to myself and it’s been so much fun,” Road gushes, noting that the kitchen was additionally outfitted with pieces from The 303 and Round Top Ranch Antiques in Round Top.

Road’s kitchen may have British roots, but it cranks out Tex-Mex favorites such as nachos and tacos, and Southern staples like banana pudding served in a Mason jar. Her brisket chili and pork green chili enchiladas made with Louie Mueller Barbecue are a big draw, with folks bellying up to the 25-foot bar every weekend for a plate of one or the other and a cold beer for $10.

“The addition to the bar came from Warrenton,” Road shares. “McCall Style in Carmine was the source for quite a few shelves, boards and what-nots. All the tables came from a vendor in ExCess II, and there are some garnishes from Old World Antieks.”

Several pieces of furniture and decor for the Welcome Texas General Store, including an addition to the bar, were sourced in Round Top (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Another find from the fields in Warrenton — a set of vintage bingo cards — inspired a weekly tradition. The Welcome Texas General Store’s nonprofit, Local 1890, holds bingo nights each weekend with whatever cast of characters happen to be on hand. From bikers and farmers to cowgirls and kids, all are welcome to play. A portion of the proceeds go back into the local community volunteer fire departments, the Industry Library and other worthy causes. Local 1890 has raised about $15,000 since the first game in November of 2022.

Beyond Thursday night bingo, there’s shuffleboard matches with Road’s golden retriever pup Sancho, and karaoke. Live music from local acts and bigger names — including Deryl Dodd, Kelly Willis, Dale Watson and Jamie Richards — happen on Saturday nights. Otherwise, Road says the Welcome Texas General store is a lot about “nothin’ doin.'”

“We eat, drink and hang out with the chickens,” says Road, who also owns the Coupland Dancehall near Elgin. “Just being people, connecting and making friends.”

A layer of linoleum was stripped to reveal the original wood plank floors at the Welcome Texas General Store (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Almost anyone can make friends at the Welcome Texas General Store from 11 am to 10 pm (the kitchen stays open until 8 pm) Thursdays through Saturdays at 12528 FM 109 in Industry. You can also rent out the store for events by emailing [email protected].

For the live music schedule at Welcome Texas General Store, the full food menu and more, go here.