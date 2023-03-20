1 10 Elegant Additions has more than 5,000 plumbing and hardware products 2 10 With showrooms in both Houston and Dallas, Elegant Additions was founded more than 35 years ago by Julie Koch. 3 10 The details matter to the team at Elegant Additions 4 10 Explosive color is hot this season. 5 10 Pops of color provide a fresh finish to contemporary spaces. 6 10 Personal spaces, including bathrooms, are top-of-mind for clients. 7 10 Elegant and luxurious self-care spaces reign this season. 8 10 Nothing says “Spring” like a home renovation 9 10 Designers can mix and match products in the Dallas Design Lab. 10 10 With 35 years of experience in the rearview mirror, Elegant Additions is just getting started.

This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.

It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are climbing, birds are chipping and homeowners are looking to refresh their spaces. Nothing says spring like a home renovation and Texas-based Elegant Additions is ready to make design dreams come true.

With showrooms in both Houston and Dallas, Elegant Additions was founded more than 35 years ago by Julie Koch. The company now has more than 5,000 plumbing and hardware products for both remodels and new builds. It has become a truly elegant addition to hundreds of teams of interior designers, builders and their clients.

Elegant Additons was tapped to provide hard wearing hardware for the main pavilion kitchen that was constructed at The Halles in Round Top last fall. Among the choices for this industrial kitchen space were a stunning solid bronze kitchen sink by Rocky Mountain Hardware and modern faucets from Samuel Heath.

Although Elegant Additions is Texas-based, the company and its extensive team of experts work on projects all across the country. There’s no geographical boundary to Elegant Additions’ prowess.

Explosive color is hot this season.

Similarly to their home cities, each of Elegant Additions’ showrooms bring their own personality and specialty. In Houston, Elegant Additions is the exclusive dealer of WATERWORKS plumbing, an iconic brand known and used by many of the top designers in the country. In Dallas, Elegant Additions has a proprietary collection dubbed the Dallas Design Lab. This is basically a build it yourself toybox for talented designers where they can mix, match and make designs their own.

It’s not just the products themselves that make Elegant Additions one-of-a-kind. Its approach to design and customer service also stands out.

“With every design project and professional, relationships are always first with us,” Koch says. “We are fiercely committed to your project. We are the most knowledgeable showrooms in the field of plumbing and hardware, according to many of the national vendors, and the details matter to us. We live the ‘Your team, Our Team’ philosophy.”

Koch’s team also lives and works by three uniques. These are their philosophical pillars including “You talk, we listen” (turning an exceptional selection into a special experience), “We work where you are” (they can handle a job no matter where it’s located) and “Must-experience showrooms” (relaxing, beautifully appointed, modern and unique places).

This spring, Elegant Additions is seeing a key trend: color. From faucets and taps in red and gold to colored toilets and bathtubs, color abounds. Koch’s team is also seeing an increased focus on sophisticated bathrooms and personal spaces.

Personal spaces, including bathrooms, are top-of-mind for clients.

“COVID made people want comfort, pampering and updated luxury in their personal spaces,” Koch says. “The bathroom is certainly the most personal of these spaces, but kitchen collections are also being updated and expanded with more choices than ever for both main show kitchens and the very popular rear or clean up kitchen. Self-care spaces like saunas, steam units and cold plunges are also all very in right now.”

As for what’s on the horizon for Elegant Additions?

“We have five secret partners working with us to create mini boutiques within the newly freed up areas of our showrooms,” Koch notes. “We anticipate being able to make that announcement in the second quarter of this year, so keep your eyes peeled. We know the design community is going to love it.”

With 35 years of experience in the rearview mirror, Elegant Additions is just getting started.

“We have learned a lot of things over the past three and half decades,” Koch says. “We know you have to constantly change. We know an OK team is not OK. We know that showrooms have to change and challenge the architect and designer to grow, and expand their visions. And we know the builders play an integral part in all our successes. We love what we do and we believe that it shows.”

To get in touch with Elegant Additions for your next project reach out to Lauren at [email protected], or visit www.ElegantAdditions.com.