No one throws a party quite like Rebecca Gardner and her full-service event and interior design firm Houses & Parties. Opulence injected with a dose of irreverence might describe it — but you can only truly understand a Houses & Parties event if you experience one (ideally one hosted by clients like Lauren Santo Domingo or Carolina Herrera). Gardner, who grew up in Texas but is now based in New York and Savannah, founded her event firm 12 years ago. She added an online retail experience for “devotees of the elegant and unusual” in 2020. We promise, once you sign up for H&P emails, you’ll find yourself purchasing chocolate cigarettes ($28 for four packs) and a hand-blown artisanal twisted glass caviar service ($564) and throwing an obscure yet cleverly themed dinner party.

1 9 Rebecca Gardner of Houses & Parties 2 9 Houses & Parties goods will be at Blue Hills. 3 9 New York and Savannah-based Rebecca Gardner, founder of Houses & Parties, is showing at Blue Hills 4 9 Decorate your dinner party with accouterments from Houses & Parties’ shop at Blue Hills in Round Top 5 9 Houses & Parties’ tabletop decor is perfect for entertaining. 6 9 Rebecca Gardner brings Houses & Parties goodies to Blue Hills in Round Top March 23 – 31. 7 9 Houses & Parties’ shop is stocked with offbeat and quirky gifts. 8 9 Chocolate cigarettes and hand-blown glasses at Houses & Parties 9 9 Houses & Parties circus tent is at Blue Hills in Round Top.

Entertaining and living in great style are learned behaviors for Gardner, whose mother was known for her parties and whose uncle is Houston’s beloved antiquarian Bill Gardner of W. Gardner Antiques. Gardner brings Houses & Parties goodies and a selection of her uncle’s objects of virtu to Blue Hills in Round Top from March 23 – 31. Look for the chic 40-by-60-foot circus tent, inspired by the free-spirited vagabond, fully stocked with unusual tabletop, cocktailing accouterments, and offbeat gifts, as well as standout pieces from Bill Gardner’s Houston shop.

Houses & Parties at Blue Hills, March 23 – 31, 1701 S. Texas Hwy. 237, Carmine, housesandparties.com.