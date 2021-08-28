The Fall Antiques Show is right around the corner and Round Top is starting to ramp up in anticipation of the October fun. Before the craziness of the full-fledged antique hunting frenzy begins though, there is still time to enjoy a more laid-back weekend in the Texas countryside. With everything from concerts to live music to brunch bingo to two old fashioned county fairs on tap, it’s the perfect time for a mini Texas vacation. No stressful airport experience required.

These are the best things to do in greater Round Top:

Enjoy an afternoon out on the town listening to the Chamber Choir Trio at the stunning Round Top Festival Institute.

Chamber Music Trio at the Round Top Festival Institute

The August-to-April series at the Round Top Festival Insitute kicks off this Saturday, August 28 with a special performance by the Chamber Music Trio. Featuring Louis-Marie Fardet on cello, Chavdar Parashkevov on violin and Viktor Valkov on piano, the program will showcase the music of Beethoven. It’s the perfect scenario (the dreamy setting of the Round Top Festival Institute included) for a great date night out.

Bob Schneider will cap off the Summer Concert Series at The Compound.

Final Day of The Summer Concert Series

The final day of The Compound’s Inaugural Summer Concert Series is this Saturday, August 28 and will feature live musical performances from Bob Schneider and Trey Yenger. Besides music, there will also be food trucks, a full bar and shopping vendors. This is a great way to bid summer adieu.

The Fayette County Fair

The four-day-long Fayette County Fair is a fun way for the whole family to spend the Labor Day Weekend. With a carnival, a parade, a cook-off and loads of live entertainment, the County Fair is a great way to end summer with a flourish.

Check the fair’s full calendar for the daily schedule.

The carnival at the Washington County Fair. (Photo by Washington County Fair).

The Washington County Fair

The oldest county fair in Texas is back and jam packed with things to do. This is mammoth affair with events running from this Sunday. August 29 through September 18. The fair is held in Washington County, just outside of Brenham. With a carnival, rodeo, parade, barbecue cook-off, live music and much more, there is something for everyone. Check out the fair’s schedule to see what exciting happenings are going on each day.

Bingo Night at Busted Oak Cellars

The Carmine winery is hosting a bingo night on Saturday, September 16. A surprising but serendipitous pairing, wine and bingo go hand in hand to make for a great date or friends night out. Bring $5 for tickets and play until Busted Oak’s Bingo Night runs out of prizes.

First Friday Farmer & Artisan Market

On every first Friday of the month (except for January), Downtown Brenham is transformed into a market wonderland. Expect the freshest produce around, food offerings and artisanal goods from local vendors. This is a market with many great finds.

Head to Baylor and Park Street on Friday, September 3 to catch the once-a-month pop-up market.

Airing of the Quilts covers Chappell Hill. (Photo by Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce).

Airing of the Quilts

Spending the day in historic Chappell Hill at the beloved Airing of the Quilts is an experience to remember. With new, vintage and heirloom quilts on display all over town, Chappell Hill will transform into a tapestry of color. Patriotic quilts, live classes, barn quilts and so much more make this annual event a true colorful treat.

Tour the Round Top Area Historical Society’s Campus

The Round Top Area Historical Society’s beautiful Museum Campus is full of fascinating Texas history. Visitors can wander through historical homes and even an ancient church to learn about the history of the beautiful small town of Round Top. The historical society’s monthly docent-guided tours are free with this month’s happening on Saturday, September, 11.

Private tours can also be scheduled.

The Compound will host the ultimate brunch charity event, Bags & Brunch.

Bags & Brunch at The Compound

Head to The Compound on Saturday, September 11 for Bags & Brunch: Fayette County Designer Purse Bingo 2021. This charity brunch will be full of mimosas and bingo. Not to mention luxury designer purse prizes and a silent auction with opulent items up for bid. And it’s all for a great cause.

The proceeds of Bags & Brunch will directly benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves Bastrop, Lee and Fayette Counties. The Children’s Advocacy Center takes a coordinated, family-focused approach to fighting the epidemic of child abuse.

For much more, check out RoundTop.com’s full Events Calendar. It is updated regularly with all the latest new events and happenings. You can even submit your own event for consideration to be included in the calendar.