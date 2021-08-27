Welcome to the country club, your home away from home during the Round Top Antiques and Design Show. The hospitality pavilion at the PaperCity | Round Top Publishers World Headquarters, The Halles, has been reimagined as a VIP lounge and chill zone — a first of its kind at the shows. In addition to the most serene meadow view in Round Top (cows included), the VIP pavilion offers lounge seating and table seating, and installations from the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston’s Nurture creating artist in residence Preston Gaines, as well as high-speed Wi-Fi, charging connections, clean and spacious restrooms, a full bar, and great food.

Lounge and bar area at The Halles

A respite is top of mind for any designer or shopper hustling between Round Top show venues. Use the VIP lounge as a sanctuary for meetups with friends, and sandwich your day with complimentary muffins and mimosas in the morning, then margaritas and queso at the end of the day. In between, shop the Round Top Antiques Show Guide partners (generally known to be the best of show). Grab a bite and ask the concierge staff where to go next. You can treat yourself, entertain, or gift clients with VIP tickets to The Halles.

Vignette from Gaines’ exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston

Swag for first-day ticket holders includes a canvas tote, copy of Countryside: A Report by famed architect Rem Koolhaas, gift cards to restaurants, a complimentary glass of wine, shopping discounts at various partners’ venues, as well as discounted offers from top B&Bs, and invitations to events at The Halles (see below), including book signings and barn talks. Discounted extra-day tickets, week-long tickets and run-of-show tickets offer all the VIP lounge amenities, minus the swag.

VIP ticket holders are invited to an invitation-only, end-of-show party Wednesday, October 27, where Benjamin Moore celebrates its national Color of the Year and the big reveal of The Colors of Round Top.

Early bird pricing is available through September 15. Get tickets here.