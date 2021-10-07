Round Top’s newest shopping destination has been filling in slowly over the past year — and now it’s ready for its closeup. Round Top Village just celebrated its official grand opening last week, and it is set to welcome a flock of new fans at the rapidly approaching fall antiques show (October 14 to 31). Expect a Marfa-worthy collection of casita style showrooms that are both casual and modern. This is a true creative hub with distinctive items to buy.

Here are the vendors, designers and makers you’ll find at Round Top Village:

Richard Schmidt Jewelry

The gallery and studio of Richard Schmidt are almost a must visit. Schmidt’s Texas and Southwest inspired silver jewelry makes for truly eye-catching statement pieces in almost any wardrobe. Modern and rugged, they are crafted in silver and gold — and studded with remarkable turquoise, coral and brilliant semi-precious stones. His team also has Simple Rags, its wardrobe staples for women, which are both fashionable and trendy.

Richard Schmidt Jewelry’s ornate blue topaz cuff in sterling show how distinctive his pieces are.

Courtney Barton

While her original showroom is in Houston, Courtney Barton loves the Texas charm of her wraparound porch at Round Top Village. That’s where you’ll find all her passions in one place — from vintage furnishings to pillows and throws, from tabletop decor to accessories and jewelry.

Bella Candles

Curated by Gretchen Carr, these are hand poured, luxuriously triple scented candles. This fascinating and upscale take on candles uses vintage silver vessels as well as glass. Bella’s Candles are made to be a special gift or keepsake. Coming in unforgettable scents like Moroccan Amber, Marseille Fig and French Quarter Gardenia, these candles are bound to take you on a trip of imagination. For the whole story, check out RoundTop.com’s recent recent feature.

Tutu & Lilli’s new bias cut skirt reflects the line of comfortable and chic shirts that can be found at Round Top Village.

Tutu & Lili

Melissa Ellis is bringing her newest Tutu & Lilli location to Round Top Village. She installed her other showroom inside Melissa Ellis Fine Arts Gallery in Henkel Square. Her line of flowy and feminine tops comes in a kaleidoscope of colors. Plus they’re easily packable and ready for fall and winter layering. These tops are even washable and drip dry for the ultimate ease. For more on Tutu & Lili, check out RoundTop.com’s recent feature.

Cottonseed Trading Company

Husband and wife time team Marsha and David Smith love objects with a history. And their new store is filled with American-made goods and one-of-a-kind vintage and antique finds. Cottonseed Trading Company specializes in primitives and American farmhouse antiques.

The fascinating collection of makers, designers and artisans that can now be found at Round Top Village give it real drawing power. It is easy to imagine this center becoming a new Round Top staple.