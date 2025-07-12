The parades are over and summer is winding down, but there’s still lots of cool indoor fun to be had in the greater Round Top area this July. From concerts and theater performances to wine tasting and indoor candle making, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s your July Round Top calendar of events:

Every weekend in July: Live performances at The Bugle Boy Listening Room. From Texas legends to up and coming recording artists, it’s a great way to spend a summer evening. For the full concert schedule, visit our events page, here, or The Bugle Boy website, here.

The Bugle Boy is jamming all summer long.

Saturday, July 12

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm. Round Top Festival Institute: Percussion Showcase. Young percussion students from the Summer Festival Institute perform live. More info, here.

3 – 5 pm. Young students from across the country gather to perform William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. The performance will beheld at La Grange ISD Performing Arts Center in La Grange, Texas. Get tickets and more info, here. Tickets can also be paid for at the door using cash, check, or card.

3:30 – 5 pm. Round Top Festival Institute: Texas Festival Orchestra & James Dick – Season Closing Concert. The final concert in the summer series featuring Festival Hill founder and world renown pianist James Dick. More info, here.

The Texas Festival Orchestra at Round Top Festival Institute

Sunday, July 13th

10 am – 2 pm. Sunday Brunch at Deeply Rooted Ranch. Held every other Sunday at the farm. A thoughtfully curated farm-to-table brunch experience surrounded by rolling pastures, wildflowers and open skies, the weekly brunch brings together fresh seasonal ingredients grown on-site, or sourced from trusted local farms and artisans. Learn more, here.

11 am – 4 pm. Harvest Celebration and Grape Stomp at Chapelton Vineyards. Vineyard tour, grape stomping and seated tasting of three Texas wines, paired with a charcuterie board. Reserve you spot, here.

2 – 3:30 pm. Student performance of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. The performance will take place at the Winedale Theatre Barn, in Winedale, Texas. Get tickets and more info, here. Tickets can also be paid for at the door using cash, check, or card.

Friday, July 18 – 19

9 am – 9 pm. Summer Antique Market at Green Grain Event Venue. Vintage and antique dealers from across Washington County. Free admission. The event will be open during Brenham’s Hot Nights Cool Tunes concert series in downtown Brenham. Learn more, here.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free scoop at the Blue Bell Ice Cream factory.

Sunday, July 20

10 am – 2 pm. Sunday Brunch at Deeply Rooted Ranch. Held every other Sunday at the farm. A thoughtfully curated farm-to-table brunch experience surrounded by rolling pastures, wildflowers and open skies, the weekly brunch brings together fresh seasonal ingredients grown on-site, or sourced from trusted local farms and artisans. Learn more, here

Noon – 3 pm. National Ice Cream Day at Blue Bell Creameries. Bring your friends and family to Blue Bell on National Ice Cream Day for a FREE scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor! The Parlor and Country Store will be open. More info, here.

Friday, July 25

7 – 10 pm: Summer Movie Nights at Antique Rose Emporium. Free movie screening of The Emperor’s New Groove. Located in the beautiful Nursery & Display Gardens this summer! Join us for an unforgettable movie night under the stars. Feel free to bring your chairs and a picnic! Gates open at 7 pm. Movie will play at dusk (8 – 8:30 pm). More info, here.

Summer Harvest Celebration and Candle Making at Chapelton Vineyards.

Saturday, July 26

11 am – 1 pm. Candle Making, Wine Bottle Edition at Chapelton Vineyards. Craft your own custom-scented candle using a specially cut Chapelton wine bottle, followed by a guided wine tasting featuring a selection of Chapelton’s finest wines. To top it all off, enjoy a personal charcuterie board curated to pair perfectly with your tasting. Tickets $105, here.