A crowd of volunteers and library supporters gathered to witness a ceremony to rename the campus of the Round Top Family Library as The Faith and Charles Bybee Foundation Campus, in recognition of decades of extraordinary contributions by the Bybee family that have sustained the community hub.

Jacqueline Ditsler, a distinguished board member of the Bybee foundation, was on hand to accept the honor on behalf of the foundation.

1 2 Festival Hill founder and creative director James Dick, and benefactor Lamar Lentz with Jacquelline Ditsler. 2 2 New permanent signage at the Round Top Family Library recognizes decades of generous contributions by the Bybee family.

A celebration followed with local favorites providing the food, drinks and entertainment. Guests were treated to a performance by the Black Cat Choir, while Round Top Brewing delivered gourmet bites. Round Top Liquor Shop generously provided beverages.

The event also honored the dedicated volunteers whose unwavering commitment supports the library’s operations year-round.

“This celebration exemplifies the spirit of community and gratitude that defines Round Top Family Library,” said Craig Moreau, executive director of Round Top Family Library.

“We are deeply grateful to our volunteers for their tireless dedication, and to the Bybee foundation for their enduring support, which has played an integral role in our growth and success.”

1 8 Kathy Young, Craig Moreau. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 2 8 Cindy Stephens, Sue Patterson, Mike Stroup, Joanie Havlick. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 3 8 Ed Ellis, Randy Miller, Don Jones. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 4 8 Nicole Petrie, Julie and Chris Johnson. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 5 8 John and Kymberli Sentner. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 6 8 Don Jones, Chris Hallman, Pam and Tom Langford. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 7 8 Lisa Dokter Smith, Denise Jacobs (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 8 8 Black Cat Choir. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

The evening not only underscored the library’s achievements made possible by the Bybee foundation, but also served as a testament to the collective efforts of volunteers, donors, and supporters who continue to enrich the cultural fabric of Round Top.

The Round Top Family Library is more than just a place to check out books. The library offers numerous enrichment programs for children and adults such as yoga classes, pre-school story time, summer education and enrichment programming, family game days, gardening classes, computer literacy programs and more.

For more information about Round Top Family Library and its upcoming events, visit here.