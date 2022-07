The brain behind local favorites Lollipop Sweet Shop and Round Top Brewing is also into beauty. And now, entrepreneur Brooke Michie is making Round Top a more beautiful place with the relaunch of her Lyric Salon and spa at a new location in Henkel Square.

The Lyric Salon team behind the bright blue door is kicking things off this Wednesday, July 27 with a special launch party. It’s sure to be a poetic evening of drinks, bites and beauty talk.

Consultations and special discounts on products and services will be available during the happy hour event scheduled from 5:30 to 8 pm. Sherry Michie of Round Top Brewing will be whipping up some savory bites for the soirée, and sweet treats and cocktails will be provided by Lollitop Sweet Shop. Brooke Michie — who co-owns Lollitop and Round Top Brewing — is a 22-year beauty industry veteran and has owned her own hair salon for 12 years.

1 4 A sample of the product offerings at Lyric salon. (Courtesy of Brooke Michie) 2 4 Room with a view: the new salon is located in Charming Henkel Square. 3 4 Beauty and the bowl: comfortable wash bowls are key 4 4 Light and bright, Lyric’s new space offers more space.

“This is an open house and a celebration of our friends and neighbors in Round Top,” Brooke Michie says. “We are thrilled to offer high-level services locally and our main goal is to keep people feeling wonderful. This will be the fourth and most robust — and also my favorite — iteration of Lyric Salon.”

Haircuts, color, extensions, blowouts and styling will all be offered at the salon via Lyric’s two independent hairdressers. Meanwhile, we curly girls can rejoice. A DevaCurl expert will be providing specialty curly hair cuts and color at Lyric each month.

All hair care services come with access to salon quality products including Davines, AG Hair Care, DevaCurl and other sustainable, independent brands.

Lyric’s new spa services branch into cosmetic injections — including Botox and Juvéderm, vitamin shots, medical grade skincare products and facial services provided by Jennifer Smith of Brenham’s J’allure Medispa. Emily Collins of Austin-based Magnolia Wellness will also pop-up at Lyric each month, bringing her decades of experience in skincare, massage, yoga and yoga therapy to the table.

For seasonal visitors to Round Top, Michie confirms that additional time slots for services will be available during the fall and spring antiques shows.

“Regular clients tend to pre-book, but we will have opportunities for guests to book and potentially also walk-ins, which we encourage,” Michie tells RoundTop.com. “We would like for people to see the space as a haven for their body and spirit.”

The serene massage room upstairs at Lyric.

Michie hopes to increase Lyric’s offerings even further in the future, providing much needed beauty services to Round Top residents.

“We will grow into more services as we can,” she says. “I am looking to mentor a nail care person soon, as we would all love pedicure and manicure services here. We are also looking for more retail opportunities with beauty-oriented lifestyle (products) and gifts.”

You can visit Lyric’s Instagram page to find contact information for the salon and spa’s independent practitioners and stylists for booking.

Lyric Salon is located in Henkel Square between Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too and Mallory et Cie Jewelry at 110 Schumann Lane in Round Top