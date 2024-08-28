Let the pajama parties begin. Austin-based artist Katie Kime is set to launch Round Top toile PJs as part of her popular line of city toile goods currently sold through her eponymous preppy outpost.

Kime’s toile patterns depict iconic landmarks found in beloved US cities from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., including several Texas towns. Round Top Toile will join the ranks of Kime’s other Texas toiles which include Austin, Ft. Worth, Dallas, Houston, Marfa, and San Antonio.

Lulu’s Hotel and Italian eatery co-owner Cinda Palacios worked closely with Kime to select imagery for the Round Top toile, which features iconic local landmarks like the Round Top population sign, the Marburger Farm entrance sign, a Mandito’s margarita, the courthouse on the town square, and more.

Round Top Toile pajamas will come in two colorways: navy on a white background, and pink on a lilac background. Long pajama shirts, and short sleeve sets with both long and short pants are made with a soft, sturdy cotton blend that can be customized with an embroidered monogram. Monograms are available in several colors and styles (online purchases only).

Round Top Toile PJs will be available for purchase here beginning September 17.

Following the release, Round Top Toile pajamas will be sold exclusively on Kime’s website and at Lulu’s in Round Top. Stay tuned to RoundTop.com for more information on the Round Top launch as it becomes available.