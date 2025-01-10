Regular visitors to Round Top know all the in-town hot spots when it comes to dining out year-round and during the antiques shows. Classic favorites like Royers Café and popular newcomers like Boon & Co. can fill up fast, but there are a handful of great eateries beyond the mainstream for those willing to go a little off the tourist trail.

Keep this list on hand for when things get busy in town, or when in need of a good place to eat near vacation rentals in Burton, Carmine, Fayetteville or La Grange. Here’s our list of greater Round Top’s best off-the-beaten path restaurants, recommended by locals. We broke it down by food type so you can select your destination by craving.

Best Burger

Burton Short Stop: Locals tell us that this is the place to get the best burger in greater Round Top. Daily specials and a diverse menu with something for everyone. Load up on supplies including beer and snacks for your vacation rental in the convenience store section. Icehouse open on the weekends with live music and karaoke. To see the full menu, visit here.

Best Steaks

JW’s Steakhouse: Don’t let the casual atmosphere fool you. JW’s serves up big city style certified Angus beef steaks without the high price tag, or the need to get gussied up. Meat salads topped with your choice of steak, salmon or chicken, sandwiches and seafood. Or, if you’re ready to sabotage your New Year’s resolution, there’s plenty of deep fried delights like chicken fried steak, fried mushrooms, fried jalapeno slices (bottle caps), onion rings, fried pickles (pickle chips) and fried okra. See the full menu, here.

Big city steak quality and preparation without the big city price tag, or the stuffy dining room.

Best Tex-Mex

Alejandra’s Mexican Grill: All the classic favorites, expertly prepared along with a few less usual dishes like pineapple fajitas and spinach chicken. Jarritos Mexican sodas and an extensive menu with something for everyone, including a kids’ menu featuring American style fare. Don’t miss the churros and ice cream for dessert. Find out more, here.

Locals know that Alejandra’s is a hidden destination for great Tex-Mex.

Best BBQ

Texas One Stop: Gas station cuisine at its finest. University of Texas students and alums will be familiar with the campus version of this one-stop-shop. Old fashioned slow smoked barbecue including chopped beef brisket sammies and smoked meats by the pound. Classic barbecue restaurant sides (think green beans, pinto beans and coleslaw), stuffed baked potatoes and burgers. Buccees hasn’t got anything on this local gem. Pick up to-go barbecue plates until 8 pm. See what else is in store, here.

BBQ plates to-go from Texas One Stop of La Grange.

Best Italian

Ere’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria: Select a bottle of wine at LG Spirits Beer and Wine to bring with you and settle in for a great meal at this local gem. Locals recommend the pasta sampler with its generous portions of a half lasagna, manicotti and cannelloni. New York style (thin crust) pizzas. Pizzas and the entire menu are available for dine in or carry out, here.

From classic spaghetti and meatballs to more sophisticated favorites, Ere’s is the local’s rec for Italian.

There’s a hidden gem for every craving in the small towns surrounding Round Top. Don’t forget to add these restaurants to your list of possibilities for a great meal. For more restaurant recommendations both in and around town, check out The Round Top by PaperCity restaurant guide, here.