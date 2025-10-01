Let the Good Times Roll

There’s more to Round Top than just shopping. We’ve compiled a list of must-attend events both during the antiques show and beyond. From live music and gallery exhibitions and dinners in the fields to high-style fashion shows and pop-ups, there’s plenty to do in our little neck of the woods. These are just a sampling of our top recommended places to see and be seen, but be sure to check our digital calendar here for additional events and updates throughout the show.

OCTOBER

Saturday, October 4

5 — 7 pm: Meet designer Peter Dunham, cocktails, and book signing. At the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. RSVP required, here.

Peter Dunham will sign copies of his new book at Red Antler.

5:30 – 9 pm: Daubin’ with Double D Ranch. Philanthropic bingo night at The Halles pavilion. Benefiting the Washington County Healthy Living Association Senior Center. SOLD OUT.

Tuesday, October 7

4:30: Kim Hoegger Farmhaus Dinner & VIP Barn Sale. Dress in your best denim for cocktails, barn sale, front porch conversation with Krissa Rossbund, senior style editor of Traditional Home, and a farm-to-table dinner by Tara Royer Steele and Royers Pie Haven. Tickets, kimhoeggerhome.com.

Marla Hurley and Laura Goodson have multiple events planned in Henkel Square.

6 – 8 pm: Cowboy House Grand Opening. Celebrate the opening of the new menswear shop in Henkel Square curated by Marla Hurley and Laura Goodson. Light bites. More info, here.

Wednesday, October 8

7 – 9 pm: Laura Goodson Art Show. At the Laura Goodson Art gallery in Henkel Square. More info, here.

6 – 8 pm: Sapana Styled Fashion Show X Whitney Would. Drinks by Socorro Tequila and live music. More info, here.

Thursday, October 9

3 – 5 pm: WDA Home Round Top Collection Kickoff at The Compound. Join Lauren Wills Grover of Wills Design Associates for an afternoon of wine and browsing custom pieces upholstered in textiles from around the world, art, accessories, and lighting. More info, here.

The Dirty Bohemian Vintage Renegades Runway Fashion Show is always a hot ticket.

7:30 pm: Dirty Bohemian Vintage Renegades Runway Fashion Show. At Menke House on the Festival Hill campus. Vintage western fashion and renegade style. Hors d’oeuvres by chef Nichole Petrie and signature cocktails by The Crown Bar. Limited seating. Proceeds benefit Festival Hill’s grounds and gardens. Tickets, here.

Friday, October 10

2 pm : Meet and Greet with Baseball Legend Roger Clemens. At The Arbors. More info, here.

5 – 8 pm: Warrenton Wine Walk. Live music, late-night shopping, wine tasting. Stop in at Vintage at Heart in the Punkie’s Place Pavillion to purchase a wine glass. Proceeds benefit CASA of Fayette, Bastrop, and Lee counties. More info, here .

7 pm – midnight: Wild Wild West at Ellis Motel. Head to Henkel Square for cocktails, food trucks, and live music on Kemo Sabe’s porch. Silent auction benefiting Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, supporting Kerr County flood recovery efforts. More info, here.

7:45 pm: Pixie and the Moon Vintage Western Fashion Show – A Tribute to Gene Autry. At Cisco Village. Owner Marisela Flores curates a vintage-Western-wear-meets-rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, showcasing pieces from the 1940s through the ’90s. Tickets, here.

Saturday, October 11

3 pm: Round Top Festival Institute Presents Houston Brass Band. Houston’s premier British-style brass ensemble returns for a live performance. Lunch available with reservations. Tickets, here.

Painting the West exhibition at Red & White Gallery.

3 – 6 pm: “Painting the West” Exhibition Opening at Red & White Gallery. Featuring well-known Western painters Mark Kohler, Don Weller and Stephen Henry. Exhibition runs through November 15. More info, here.

6 pm: Junk Gypsy Junk-O-Rama Prom. Practical Magic Prom: Season of the Witch theme. Ticket includes $10 Junk Gypsy gift card. SOLD OUT.

Junk Gypsy will host their iconic prom event featuring a witchy twist this fall.

6 – 9 pm: Pooky Pool Party at Red Antler Bungalows. Showcasing newest lighting designs from London-based Pooky Lighting, DJ. RSVP required, here.

Sunday, October 12

10 am – 5 pm: Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival. Public art exhibition with 400 vendors, food, and live music in downtown Chappell Hill. Gratis. Parking $10. Information, 979.836.6033

Noon – 6 pm: Designer Day at The Big Red Barn. Shop before the show opens and enjoy a conversation with Michelle Adams (interior designer, founder of Lonny, and former editor in chief of Domino) and Olga Naiman (interior stylist, author, and founder of Spatial Alchemy). Naiman will sign her new book Spatial Alchemy: Design Your Home to Transform Your Life. Tickets $225, here.

3 pm: Barn M Uncorked at Blue Hills. Wine tasting and floral demonstration with Amanda Barkley, hosted by Kim Hoegger, Brooke Drake, and Emily Carrere. More info, here.

5 – 7 pm: Cowboy Couture Sip & Shop. Get dressed for the Cowboy Couture Fashion Show at Laura Goodson Art gallery in Henkel Square. Featuring Cowboy Couture designers. More info, here.

Monday, October 13

9 am – 6 pm: Opening Day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair at the Big Red Barn. VIP early shopping 9 am – 1 pm, general admission entry 1 – 6pm. Show runs 9 am – 5 pm Tuesday – Friday, October 14 – 17, then closes at 4 pm Saturday, October 18. Tickets, here.

4 – 6 pm: Book Signings with Ray Booth and Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects. At James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. RSVP required, here.

Architect Bill Curtis.

6 pm: PaperCity Designer Dinner at the Halles. Honoring designer Ray Booth; Bill Curtis, Curtis & Windham Architects; and ICAA- Institute of Classical Architecture & Art. Seated dinner A Fare Extraordinaire; music artist Damon Pampolina. Tickets $225, here.

Monday – Saturday, October 13 – 18

10 am — 6 pm: Marquesa de Mancera from San Miguel de Allende at Red Antler Bungalows. Showcasing extraordinary folk art. Learn more, here.

Tuesday October 14

8 am: Marburger Farm Opening Day Tuesday Morning Tailgate. Early-access shopping, complimentary coffee and mimosas with limited shopping in the historic buildings along the promenade before all tents open at 9 am. Shop until 6 pm. The show runs through October 18. Get tickets, here.

11 am – 8 pm Round Top Antiques & Design Show Guide’s Late Night Luxury Shopping Event at Henkel Square.This season’s extended edition features a lineup of stylish vendors. Unforgettable day-to-night shopping experience in the heart of Round Top. Learn more, here.

11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Leanne Ford and Grace Mitchell Book Signings at Marburger Farm. HGTV stars and collaborators to sign copies of Ford’s The Slow Down and Mitchell’s Storied Style. Both books available for purchase. More info here, and here.

3 – 7 pm: Stash Style Conscious Curation Featuring Ralph Lauren Vintage at Bader Ranch. Celebrating Ralph Lauren’s 85th birthday with a collection of vintage Ralph Lauren pieces curated by Stash. More information here.

9 – 11 pm: Zapp Hall ’80s Night. Late-night shopping until 9 pm. Dancing with Denverado until 11 pm. More information, here.

Wednesday, October 15

2 – 6 pm: Garden & Gun Maker Marché at Red Antler Bungalows. Penelope Bourbon and Garden & Gun magazine host cocktails and retail pop-ups by Anea Hill, Colores Collective,

Dondolo, Hibiscus Linens, Tallo & Co, and more. More information, here.

6:15 pm: Portugal Meets Texas Welcome Wanderers Supper Club Hosted by Maison Miral and Emyo at Blue Hills. Savory appetizers, flavorful dishes, dessert flights, and the soulful hospitality that defines both Portuguese and Southern cultures. Tickets, here.

7:30 pm: 550 Market Red Carpet Fashion Show. Featuring luxury fashion brands and local curators and makers. Music by Tom Petty tribute band The Damn Torpedoes. Tickets, here.

Thursday, October 16

7 pm – midnight: Zapp Hall Prom. Viva Zapp Hall Vegas theme. More info here.

Friday, October 17

8 pm – midnight: Urban Cowboy Party at Round Top Dance Hall. Ice-cold beer and live music, with two full bars, pool tables, lounge seating, dance floor. $5 at the door. More info, here.

Saturday, October 18

5 – 7 pm: Elvis is in the Building! Elvis impersonator performs at the new Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater during Lickskillet Days festival. Tickets $30, here.

Friday – Sunday, October 17 – 19

Texas Arts & Music Festival. Three-day festival in downtown Brenham with live mural artists, live music, street food, and activities for all ages. More info, here.

Friday – Sunday, October 31 – November 2

Round Top Wine Fest. Friday, Corks and Courses Wine Dinner at Round Top Dance Hall; Saturday, Wine Trail; Sunday, brunch at participating restaurants. Tickets, here.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 1

5:30 – 10 pm: ARTS Harvest Fest at The Compound. Fundraising dinner and auction supporting local art education. Live music by Pendulum hearts Trio. Gourmet dinner by Wade Schindler. Tickets, here.

Thursday – Sunday, November 6 – 9

Round Top Film Festival. Second annual celebration of Texas cinema. Film screenings, red-carpet celebrity sightings, speaker panels, parties, more. Tickets, here or at the box office in Rolland Square.

Friday – Sunday, November 7 – 9

Round Top Fall Art Show at The Compound. Artworks in various mediums will be showcased inside the Peck Barn. Friday, reception 6 – 9 pm; show hours 10 am – 5pm Saturday, 10 am – 2 pm on Sunday. Learn more, here.

Red Wall Portraits Part II purchases support the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater

Saturday, November 15

3 – 6 pm: “Red Wall Portraits Part II” Exhibition Opening at Red & White Gallery. Continuation of the first “Red Wall Portraits” show that was cut short by COVID in 2020. The Red Wall Series now consists of 650 portraits taken in front of the gallery’s iconic red wall. Sales benefit the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater. Exhibition runs through December 20. More info, here.

Saturday – Sunday, November 22 – 23

Christmas in Giddings. Saturday, Lighted Christmas Parade, 7 pm; Sunday, Sip & Shop Christmas Market, 10 am – 4 pm. More info, here.

DECEMBER

Friday – Sunday, December 5 – 7

Christkindlmarkt at The Compound. European-inspired Christmas market with twinkling lights, artisan vendors, food, music and holiday cheer at The Compound. More info, here.

Saturday, December 6

3 – 8 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade + Festivities. Shopping, food, drinks and photos with Santa and the Mrs. Lighted float parade begins at 6:45 pm. More info, here.

Saturday, December 13

4 – 6 pm: The Nutcracker Ballet at Festival Concert Hall. Celebrating the 17th annual performance by the Ovation Ballet Company at Festival Hill. Tickets, here.