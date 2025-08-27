Round Top’s two main retail squares are shaking things up this fall with some old favorites moving out and new shopping experiences moving in. Here’s what’s new at Rolland Square and Henkel Square Market this upcoming season:

In Henkel Square, two new, but decidedly different Western wear shops will be open for the show; namely Cowboy House, and House of Yo. House of Yo is currently up and running with an authentic collection of unisex vintage Western clothing, accessories and archival vintage jewelry that wear hard-won patinas proudly. Like walking into Ralph Lauren’s closet, expect perfectly worn-in Levi’s denim, fringed leather and suede jackets, leather belts, silver buckles, turquoise, boots, home decor, and more. Curated by Yalonda Yo.

Cowboy House is a new project developed by two of Round Top’s leading personalities and Henkel Square tenants. Besties Marla Hurley of Modern Marla and Laura Goodson of Laura Goodson Art will be partnering with top clothing brands in this dedicated men’s fashion store which will also carry boots, hats, speakers, tumblers, watches, knives, jewelry and more. A grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cowboy House has been planned for October 7.

1 5 House of Yo, Henkel Square Market, Round Top. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 5 Yalonda Long of House of Yo. 3 5 House of Yo, Henkel Square Market, Round Top. 4 5 Laura Goodson and Marla Hurley at Cowboy House. Henkel Square Market, Round Top. 5 5 Laura Goodson and Marla Hurley at Cowboy House. Henkel Square Market, Round Top.

In Rolland Square, expect to find three new spots to shop as fresh retailers move into recently vacated spaces. The historic fort occupied by The Monarch and Texas Best Goods will be replaced by The Style Concierge and Bottega Dono.

Houstonians will be familiar with mother-daughter owned boutique The Style Concierge, which also has retail locations in Houston’s posh River Oaks District and the luxe small town of Frisco, south of Dallas. Known for its decidedly feminine take on fashion, there’s no shortage of pink among the selection of frilly frocks, fun jewelry, flirty accessories, sweet gifts, and more. The second side of the fort will house Bottega Dono, which is bringing artisanal furniture, skincare products, art, clothing, and more.

1 4 Jen Zerrer of Bloom & Co., Rolland Square, Round Top. 2 4 Bloom & Co., Rolland Square, Round Top. 3 4 Michelle Marchbanks and Madison Marchbanks Rolland of The Style Concierge. 4 4 The Style Concierge, Rolland Square, Round Top.

Fayetteville flower supplier Bloom & Co. is taking over the larger fort formerly occupied by Leslie Kristen. At this second location in Round Top, offerings will include a weekly selection of farm fresh flowers, flower workshop classes, custom linen pillows, clothing and antiques. Owners Tony and Jen Zerrer also own The Bloom Inn, a circa 1895 farmhouse turned Round Top Airbnb.

Both Henkel Square Market and Rolland Square are open weekends year-round. Seasonal visitors, be sure to stop by the squares and see what’s new during the Fall 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show, set for October 4 – 18.