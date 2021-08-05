What to Do in Round Top: August Events and Happenings to Plan a Getaway Around
With live music, farmers markets, a Shakespeare festival and even a national drinks holiday to celebrate, the Round Top region makes ending summer right easy.
The end of summer is fast approaching, but before it’s back to school — or back to the office for some — there’s still enough time to enjoy a fun outing or two. The Round Top region makes for an easy Texas escape and there is plenty to do there this month. With live music, farmers markets and even a national drinks holiday, the Round Top getaway options are wide ranging.
These are the best things to do in greater Round Top:
Come out to the Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and enjoy all things Lavender. There will be several artists and vendors on-site with custom-made goods, including crafts and food. The lavender fest takes place on Saturday, August 14 with everything kicking off bright and early at 9 am.
At Windy Winery in Brenham, you can taste a variety of wines and enjoy a grape stomping event every Saturday and Sunday in August. Harvest grape stompings take place every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4:30 pm.
Every Saturday morning, you can get your grocery shopping done and peruse the freshest local produce at The Jersey Barnyard. The Market takes place in the Barnyard’s parking lot and is full of fresh produce and local goods.
Set your alarms because this farmers market is gone come afternoon. Market hours only run from 9 am until noon.
On the first Friday of every month (except for January), Downtown Brenham is transformed into a farmers market paradise. Full of fresh foods and artisanal goods, this market is all about great finds. Head to Baylor and Park Street to catch the once-a-month pop-up market.
This month’s First Friday Market takes place this Friday, August 6 from 3 pm until 6 pm.
This one is a double treat. Listen to live music with Mark Randall and Jerry Moreno at Busted Oak Cellars. The duo will be performing this Saturday, August 7 from 4 pm until 7 pm. It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in a bottle of wine at the beautiful winery just outside of Round Top while enjoying live musical performances.
It will be a full weekend of music at the winery. Songwriter and musician Mitch Marcoulier will be performing this Sunday, August 8. Marcouliet will be jamming out from 3 pm until 6 pm.
Enjoy an outdoor screening of the Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Head by the square early to shop and eat dinner before the start of the movie at 8:30 pm. Come prepared with a blanket or lawn chairs and your favorite movie snacks.
In honor of National Mead Day, Rohan Meadery in La Grange is rolling out the mead red carpet this Saturday, August 7. The Texas meadery will be offering a tasting of its award-winning meads, ciders and beers. There even will be live music on the farm from 2 pm to 6 pm.
The Bard’s plays are back at Winedale this Summer. This year, Winedale’s summer class will be putting on Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet and King Richard III. With a number of performances of all three plays left, check out Winedale’s calendar and get your tickets.
The last performance takes place on August 15.
For much more, check out RoundTop.com’s full Events Calendar. It is updated regularly with all the latest new events and happenings.