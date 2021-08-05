The end of summer is fast approaching, but before it’s back to school — or back to the office for some — there’s still enough time to enjoy a fun outing or two. The Round Top region makes for an easy Texas escape and there is plenty to do there this month. With live music, farmers markets and even a national drinks holiday, the Round Top getaway options are wide ranging.

These are the best things to do in greater Round Top:

Freshly picked lavender is in season at Chappell Hill Lavender Farm.

2021 Annual Lavender & Wine Fest

Come out to the Chappell Hill Lavender Farm and enjoy all things Lavender. There will be several artists and vendors on-site with custom-made goods, including crafts and food. The lavender fest takes place on Saturday, August 14 with everything kicking off bright and early at 9 am.

Wine Time

At Windy Winery in Brenham, you can taste a variety of wines and enjoy a grape stomping event every Saturday and Sunday in August. Harvest grape stompings take place every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4:30 pm.

Farmers Market at The Jersey Barnyard

Every Saturday morning, you can get your grocery shopping done and peruse the freshest local produce at The Jersey Barnyard. The Market takes place in the Barnyard’s parking lot and is full of fresh produce and local goods.

Set your alarms because this farmers market is gone come afternoon. Market hours only run from 9 am until noon.

First Friday Farmer & Artisan Market

On the first Friday of every month (except for January), Downtown Brenham is transformed into a farmers market paradise. Full of fresh foods and artisanal goods, this market is all about great finds. Head to Baylor and Park Street to catch the once-a-month pop-up market.

This month’s First Friday Market takes place this Friday, August 6 from 3 pm until 6 pm.

The welcoming wood-clad tasting room at Busted Oak Cellars has a bar top and wine barrel tables. (Photo courtesy Busted Oak Cellars)

Live Music at Busted Oak Cellars

This one is a double treat. Listen to live music with Mark Randall and Jerry Moreno at Busted Oak Cellars. The duo will be performing this Saturday, August 7 from 4 pm until 7 pm. It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in a bottle of wine at the beautiful winery just outside of Round Top while enjoying live musical performances.

It will be a full weekend of music at the winery. Songwriter and musician Mitch Marcoulier will be performing this Sunday, August 8. Marcouliet will be jamming out from 3 pm until 6 pm.

Henkel Square is a must-stop in Round Top.

Movie Nights at Henkel Square

Enjoy an outdoor screening of the Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Head by the square early to shop and eat dinner before the start of the movie at 8:30 pm. Come prepared with a blanket or lawn chairs and your favorite movie snacks.

A cocktail made from Rohan Rose Wine and a splash of mead.

National Mead Day at Rohan Meadery

In honor of National Mead Day, Rohan Meadery in La Grange is rolling out the mead red carpet this Saturday, August 7. The Texas meadery will be offering a tasting of its award-winning meads, ciders and beers. There even will be live music on the farm from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Historic Winedale is the perfect location for a performance of Shakespeare.

Shakespeare at Winedale

The Bard’s plays are back at Winedale this Summer. This year, Winedale’s summer class will be putting on Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet and King Richard III. With a number of performances of all three plays left, check out Winedale’s calendar and get your tickets.

The last performance takes place on August 15.

For much more, check out RoundTop.com’s full Events Calendar. It is updated regularly with all the latest new events and happenings.