Unmatched Style celebrated the near close of the fall 2021 Round Top Antiques & Design show at their spaces inside The Halles with a second and final cocktail hour featuring a selection of wines and bites provided by Houston-based favorites The Heights Grocer and GRAZE.

The Unmatched design collective — which includes Domingue & Co., M. Naeve, Chad Dorsey’s Strike Fireplaces and Carol Piper Rugs — brought together their clean lined collections along with a select group of artisans in Halle 4 for the recently completed fall show. Designs and art work from David Shelton Gallery, Fuse Lighting, Josh Pazda Hiram Butler and Barbara Davis Gallery were also on display in the distinctly modern, carefully curated Halle space.

Shoppers were inspired by the refreshing take on vintage and antique pieces in combination with imaginative lighting, modern art and rugs. We wanted to live inside the vignettes created by Chad Dorsey of Strike. Lugging home a bespoke stone fireplace mantle from Strike’s space was out of the question, so many shoppers settled for the expertly crafted selection of candles on offer, including intoxicating scented versions. The Graphite scented candle from French maker Mad et Len encapsulated the sophisticated, masculine vibe of the Strike space. No wonder it sold out.

Vignette inside the Unmatched spaces in Halle 4 featuring art work by Barbara Davis Gallery Sanaa Sahi of Carol Piper Rugs at The Halles. A sampling of the revived vintage modern pieces available through the Unmatched group at The Halles. A stunning combination of antiques and vintage modern pieces created by M. Naeve at The Halles.

The decidedly warm, contemporary aesthetic of Halle 4 lured the discerning design eyes of Alexandra Killion Interiors and members of her team, and Letecia Ellis of Letecia Ellis Haywood Interior Design.

“This was my first time at Round Top and The Halles did not disappoint,” Letecia Ellis tells RoundTop.com. “Halle 4 was expertly layered and curated, which made me want to linger a bit longer – and I did. The [Unmatched] collective did a great job of creating an entire mood with architecture elements, furnishing, textiles and accessories. Top notch.”

Guests shopped and socialized, enjoying the cool, breezy weather with cheese and charcuterie boards prepared by GRAZE and a selection of wines hand selected and poured by The Heights Grocer owner James Havens.