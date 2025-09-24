This fall, experience an exciting new chapter in design with the debut of WDA Home. Designer Lauren Wills-Grover of Wills Design Associates will present a fresh collection of upholstered furniture, tabletop, lighting, pillows, rugs, and art at The Compound.

Known for her eclectic eye and global perspective, Wills-Grover has sourced spirited textiles from around the world to upholster her exclusive line of custom furniture and accessories.

The collection — playful, colorful, and one-of-a-kind — embodies Wills-Grover’s signature mix of sophistication and whimsy. Each piece is designed to spark joy, tell a story, and bring individuality into the home, making WDA Home a standout addition to Round Top’s celebrated design scene.

To mark the launch, Wills Design Associates invites show goers to a celebration party on October 9 from 3 – 5 pm at The Compound, where guests can experience the collection firsthand, connect with the designer, and enjoy an afternoon of creativity and inspiration.

WDA Home will be showcased throughout the Fall Show, offering collectors, designers, and design-lovers alike the chance to discover pieces that are as unique as the textiles that inspired them.

For more information about Lauren Wills-Grover and Wills Design Associates, visit here. Follow along on Instagram, here.