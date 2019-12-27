The 2020 Winter Round Top Antiques Show & Market, set for late January 2020, will feature at least a dozen show-only shopping venues in addition to the numerous antiques and vintage stores that are open year-round.

Visitors for the January edition will find more than 150 dealers setting up from Jan. 23-26. Big Red Barn, which requires a ticket, will feature about 100 dealers. Leftover’s Antiques will be at The Compound, along with a dozen others.

The genesis of the winter show began at the Big Red Barn in 2005. Since that time, and especially in the past five years, the number of show-only venues that open for the winter show has expanded.

Each venue sets its open and close dates and times.

For lodging options, click here.

Check out the digital app for the 2020 Winter Show & Market — Apple users click here and Android users click here. Subscribers get the first look at guides — prior to them hitting the news stands.

Special Events During the Winter Market

Jan. 24

Happy Hour at The Compound from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25

Happy Hour at The Compound from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Disco Ball at Lone Star Gallery, evening

Want a schedule emailed to you on Jan. 22? Text SCHEDULE to 33777.