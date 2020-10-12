The Roundtopolis™ missed you this spring. As always the area is vibrant and changing. Here’s what’s new for the Fall 2020 Round Top Antiques Show.

There’s a new barn housing Lori Smithers’ Fickle International at The Compound. The recently completed white barn will host its first dealers and shoppers this fall. 2430 S. Highway 237 Across the way, Sergio Ribeiro’s Maison Sud is in its new permanent home. 102 Compound Lane.

In Fayetteville, there’s a new venue The Market at Park opening its doors for dealers and shoppers for the first time. 1139 Park Prairie Road. In downtown Fayetteville, The Vintage Rose Market is open at 124 N. Live Oak on the Square, with wine. Cheryl Long’s Pure Art is opening at 107A N. Washington.

Round Top

There are new businesses throwing open their doors. At Round Top Village, Cottonseed Trading Company is opening their first bricks-and-mortar store in the space where Richard Schmidt Jewelry has been. The Schmidts will combine the jewelry and clothing lines (Simple Rags) in a bigger building a few doors down…and next to Courtney Barton Home. Bella’s Hand-poured Candles will also be open at Round Top Village as well. 601 N. Washington

Nearer downtown, Haus + Alkire and Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art are open in what was the Orchid Tree Gallery. Open through Nov. 1. 453 N. Washington

At Henkel Square, this will be the last season for Henkel Hall to be open only for special events and the antiques show. A number of designers and dealers will be there year-round beginning in 2021. Other changes include Melissa Savarino Fine Art opening soon… and The Cheese Shop later this year. Melissa’s other half, Lee Ellis, has opened Round Top Smokehouse. Show operating hours TBD. 102 N. Live Oak.

At the new Minden Square, Lollitop Sweet Shop will open in mid October. It’s next to the soon-to-open Round Top Brewery. 103 W. Austin.

Block Seventeen is set to welcome dealers — and shoppers — during the show. 206 S. Washington

Across the street in Rummel Square, Mary Lou Marks’ Southern Beasts and Beth Johnson’s Dirty Bohemian fill the historic dogtrot building. Next door to them is Brooke Michie of Lyric salon. 300 S. White.

On the site of the old Merry Christmas store, several “new” old buildings are being spruced up for future retail and dining businesses. 303 N. Washington.

Up the road, Cisco Home expects to open by show time in the space where Bill Moore Antiques has been. 1350 N. State Highway 237. Bill Moore will be open weekends at the County Line at the Carmine Y,1903 Spur 458, and by appointment at the new warehouse in Greenvine. 4905 FM 2502.

Carmine

Len Peters is expanding the shopping footprint at the Carmine Y. Y Station, 212 N. Highway 237, encompasses the corner property. Dealers will set up there in October for the show. As mentioned earlier, Bill and Sophie Moore will open County Line Antiques year-round beginning with the show. 1903 Spur 458

