Find Vaquera Style at Round Top Triangle in spring 2018.

Vaquera, an on-the-road and on-line seller of Mex-Eclectic, western-tinged, cool jewelry, accessories, home goods and kitschy fashions, once again is setting up shop on the Round Top Triangle from March 25 – April 7.

“At Vaquera, we take being original very seriously,” said Lindsay Cranek, owner and taste-maker behind the growing lifestyle brand that emphasizes hand-crafted elements. “In fact, my favorite compliment comes from shoppers who tell me ‘Y’all have different stuff!’ We work for that.”

To showcase the best of the cool stuff, Vaquera is hosting two be-there-or-be-square” events: a trunk show slated for March 29–30 and Raucous at Round Top Triangle, a party showcasing the vendors who set up on the Triangle in the heart of Round Top, beginning at dusk on March 29.

In addition to Vaquera’s funky mix of goods that includes Native American jewelry, South American textiles and Mexican embroidered fabrics, the trunk show will feature Love Tokens hand-crafted jewelry and handmade hats by Claire West Designs.

“I started selling Native American jewelry with purchases from a honeymoon trip to Santa Fe in 2002,” Cranek said. “Over time it’s just morphed into a lifestyle brand.”

The Triangle, located across the street from Round Top State Bank, is also home to Farmhouse Café, so food will be readily available.

“Don’t forget libations,” Cranek said. “No trunk show is complete without libations!”

Parking is generally available on the street behind the Triangle or in the Merry Christmas Store parking lot, which neighbors the bank at 303 No. Washington St.

Raucous at the Round Top Triangle will start at dusk on the Trunk Show’s first day. In addition to Vaquera and Farmhouse Café, Rodeo Gypsy and Poorhouse Ranch, as well as other Triangle vendors, are participating in the fun.

“My shows tend toward the western crowd, but I love the eclectic crowd that shops Round Top,” Cranek, who has been a Round Top regular for the past three years, said. “This place is unique because everyone—families, friend groups—is here for a fun, relaxing time where shopping is the focus, not an afterthought.”

Vaquera Style’s best advice for doing the Round Top Antiques Show?

“Don’t get overwhelmed and just do what you can!” Cranek said. “Of course, you may want to grab a show guide and get a little organized. I always have a list of my top priorities so I am sure to get those accomplished, then the rest is chill! There is plenty to see whether you have a day or 7…just enjoy the time!”

Need more info about the Spring 2018 Round Top Antiques Show? Click here.