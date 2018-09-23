With the ever-changing landscape on the Antiques Corridor, here’s a peek at some projects that are under development in anticipation of Spring 2019….

After its soft opening this fall, The Boneyard At Round Top expects to introduce Mark Bowe of Barnwood Living’s timber barn prior to the next show. This fall, David Snell and Bowe will feature several dealers including Alisanne Wonderland’s French Stoneyard and Southern Beasts, along with two timber frame cabins completed by Bowe’s team that will be available for sale and relocation. The Barnwood Living team constructed a timber frame structure on-site and will feature merchandise from their West Virginia retail store that include Crew t-shirts and hats as well products from some of their favorite artisans. Bowe will be at The Boneyard from Sept. 29 – Oct. 6. In total, about 40,000 square feet of vendor/dealer space will be available for shopping in Spring 2019.

After its first successful show in the spring, Ettiene Market, the acclaimed kitchen/cuisine store based in McKinney, is establishing a long-term presence in front of the Round Top RV Park. The market will be joined by Schmidt Jewelry, which has a store on the La Grange square and a spot at The Arbors Round Top, where the family of artists sells their hand-crafted jewelry and art. Both businesses will be open full-time in the fall. Second Market, previously at Henkel Square, has also moved to this strip. Box Road, the anchor antiques dealer in that area, also plans a permanent location coming in the spring.

At Henkel Square, Lee Ellis is opening The Ellis Motel. The retail store, located near Humble Donkey Studio, will showcase an enviable mix of merchandise including French antique furniture and a men’s shirt and hat line. Plans are in the works for a lounge/bar serving specialty cocktails.

The team from The Porch (located across from the Round Top Service Station) plans a new location south of Round Top, near the Junk Gypsy World Headquarters in the spring.

Near The Compound, Lori Smithers and Sergio Ribeiro have acquired property on which they each plan to build.

Smithers, proprietor of Fickle International LLC, is adding two new barns at The Compound. The first, The Dairy Barn at The Compound, will open for the January 2019 antiques show, with a second following. Hosting several hand-selected vendors, Smithers is combining her love of travel, antiques and Round Top in this new venture.

Ribeiro, who has shown at Old Henry Farm, plans a barn modeled after Bader Ranch—open concept, cedar-clad exterior end walls and columns along the perimeter—with an aesthetic that is right at home in the Roundtopolis™.

In the Carmine area near Hills Road, Chelsea’s Meadow has established its new base there with plans for a future restaurant along with the antiques/vintage venue.