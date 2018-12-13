Things to Do on New Year’s Eve 2018

If you’re looking for things to do on New Year’s Eve look no farther than the Roundtopolis™. There is always something going on in this neck of the woods—and New Year’s Eve 2018, the best party night of the year, is certainly no exception.

In the land of the dance hall, music—country, rock-and-roll, blues and polka—will fill the air. Put on your dancing shoes (or boots as the case may be), grab your best partner and move to your favorite groove.

Of course, celebrations will be enhanced with good eats and responsibly enjoyed adult beverages. And for goodness sakes, don’t let the much-anticipated midnight kiss distract you from the black-eyed peas, collards, cabbage and other good luck traditions.

On second thoughts, if you’re spending New Year’s Eve in the Roundtopolis™, you’re luckier than many. Maybe you can skip the black-eyed peas, but we don’t recommend it because they taste good….

Here’s to a happy, healthy, prosperous New Year for all!

2018 New Year’s Eve Happenings

The list below resulted from our informal Internet search, so we can’t claim that it’s comprehensive. Please know, though, many of the events are ticketed. Check out details before you go to ensure they’ve got room for you.

Dec. 31

Round Top Rifle Association’s New Year’s Eve Dance in Round Top (food, drinks, music)

Round Top Dancehall’s New Year’s Eve Party in Round Top (dinner, dessert, dancing to Black Cat Choir)

New Year’s Eve with the Triumphs in Giddings (New Year’s Eve dinner and dancing)

Kenney Store’s New Year’s Eve Party in Kenney (dinner, drinks, dancing to David Reynolds Band)

Masquerade Pub Crawl in downtown Bastrop (food, drink, masquerade swag)

New Year’s Eve with the Motts in Brenham (food, drink, music)

New Year’s Eve at Ninety Six West in Brenham (food, drink, music)

New Year’s Eve with Risky Livers in Brenham (food, drink, music)

New Year’s Eve Bash with the Brown Sugar Band in Columbus (food, drink, music)

New Year’s Eve with Lee County Three in Giddings (food, drink, music)