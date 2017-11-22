Things to do in the Roundtopolis in December kicks off with parades, home tours and dancing — and continue through the month with dancing and tours and plenty of shopping. The first weekend in December sees celebrations in Round Top and Bellville, among others. Plan a get away! Make it a weekend trip — find lodging here.

Round Top

Round Top rolls out the red carpet for the man in red with a daylong party on Dec. 2. It kicks off at Henkel Hall with the town’s traditional festivities hosted by the DYD Club. The celebration includes music by the Round Top Sextet and Round Top-Carmine ISD students, a stew lunch sponsored by the Round Top Family Library and the DYD Club’s holiday cookies and hot drinks. Santa arrives at noon.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy the Tour of Homes sponsored by the Round Top Historical Society. In its 20th year, the tour features stops at five local homes decked out in holiday finery. Tickets are $15.

The Compound is hosting its Christkindl Market from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. In Warrenton, Zapp Hall hosts a Country Christmas market from Dec. 1-3.

The party continues on into the evening when the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a festive lighted parade featuring floats with Christmas carolers, riding groups, classic cars and vintage tractors. Celebrants can fortify themselves for late shopping at the town’s squares and the street dance with music by Mayeaux & Broussard by feasting on chicken and dumplings cooked by Royers.

On Sunday, Carmine hosts its 33rd annual Christmas market at the Carmine Dance Hall.

The following weekend, check out Christmas in Winedale, the Chappell Hill Tour of Homes and Teddy Bear Parade, Burton’s Tannenbaum Tour along with Fayetteville’s Country Christmas.

More ideas for Things to do in the Roundtopolis

DEC. 1–23

Ledbetter VFD Lane of Lights, Friday and Saturday nights only, Ledbetter

DEC. 1-2

Small Town Christmas, Bellville

Jingle Bell Market, Ant Street Inn, Brenham

Christmas Stroll and Lighted Parade, Downtown Brenham

Christmas on the Square, Caldwell

DEC. 1-3



Round Top Christkindl Market, The Compound, Round Top

DEC. 2

Holiday Movie at Historic Simon Theatre, Brenham, 2-4 pm

Trail of Lights at Monument Hill Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites, La Grange, 6–8 pm (also every weekend til Christmas)

Book Signing with Texas Monthly columnist David Courtney aka The Texanist, Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville

DEC. 2-3

American Cancer Society Holiday Home Tour, Austin County

DEC. 3

Lions Club Arts & Crafts Show, KC Hall, Hallettsville

25th Annual Polka Fest, Ellinger Chamber of Commerce

DEC. 7

Ladies Night Out, Stafford Opera House, Columbus

Schmeckenfest, Wassail Tasting and Parade, Downtown La Grange

DEC. 8-9

Fayette Country Christmas and Annual Small Show, Fayetteville

DEC. 9

3rd Annual Santa Paws Parade, Bybee Square. Benefits Gardenia Janssen Animal Shelter

Lighted Christmas Parade, Downtown Bastrop

Christmas Home Tour, Chappell Hill

Christmas on the Brazos, at Washington on the Brazos

Christmas at Winedale, Winedale

Tannenbaum Tour, Burton Christmas Village and Christ Kindl Market, Burton

Kitchen Witches, Dinner & Theatre, Stafford Opera House, Columbus

The Nutcracker Ballet, Round Top Festival Institute

Back Porch Party featuring food, drink and music hosted by Partners in Building, Round Top

DEC. 16

2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas featuring Scott Randon Band, The Stone Cellar, Round Top

Lost Pines Christmas Sip, Shop & Swirl, Downtown Bastrop

Inspiring Hope 1st Annual Art Show & Benefit, Ant Street Inn, Brenham

The Courtyard Christmas Party w/ very special guest. Columbus

DEC. 17-18

Bethlehem in Independence Live Nativity Scene, Downtown Independence

DEC. 18

Fayette County Opry, Ellinger Chamber of Commerce

Brenham Choral Society “Messiah” Singalong, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Brenham

DEC. 31

Annual New Year’s Party, Round Top Rifle Association, Round Top