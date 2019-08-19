Things to do in September

Things to do in September

You do NOT have to be an antiques aficionado to enjoy the Things to Do in September in the Roundtopolis™.

Of course, there are multiple schedules for the show. Find the daily event schedule here and downloadable show schedules here. Check back for additions — or sign up to get a daily message from Sept. 18 thru Oct. 4 by texting SCHEDULE to 345345.

September Highlights:

Sept. 1

Fall 2019 Round Top Antiques Show Guide hits the streets. See distribution locations.

Abejas Soft Opening, Round Top’s Henkel Square



Sept. 7

Mary Quiros book signing, Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville, 4-7 p.m.



Sept. 15

Schuetzenfest, Round Top Rifle Hall, afternoon



Sept. 19

Pandora de Balthazar early shopping at The Arbors

Local Love at Abejas, Picnic/BYOB, Henkel Square



Sept. 21

Old Glory book signing, Old Glory, Round Top



Sept. 22

31st Annual Texas Wendish Fest, Serbin.

Sept. 25

Wimberly Grand Opening, Henkel Square, Round Top



Sept. 27

Late Shopping at County Line North, Carmine

Popup Cajun Feast, The Boneyard, Round Top, tickets required

Mary Emmerling book signing, Old Glory, Round Top



Sept. 28

Modern Burlap Market, Bellville, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Sept. 29

Dining with Designers Under the Stars, The Arbors, Round Top, tickets required.

As always, check out the local chambers of commerce for their own lists.



Looking ahead for things to do

Oct. 1 Designer Dream Spree, THE COMPOUND, Tickets required.

Oct. 11-13 Wellness Retreat, Henkel Hall. Reservations.

Nov. 1-3 Round Top Wine Fest. Tickets required.

Christmas at the Mansion, sponsored by HERMANN FURNITURE, Brenham. Tickets required.

Nov. 9 Habitat for Horses Barnraiser, Henkel Hall, tickets required

Nov. 28 Round Top Lion’s Club Turkey Trot

Dec. 7 Round Top’s Lighted Christmas Parade

Dec. 6-8 Christkindl Market at THE COMPOUND

