Things to do in September
You do NOT have to be an antiques aficionado to enjoy the Things to Do in September in the Roundtopolis™.
Of course, there are multiple schedules for the show. Find the daily event schedule here and downloadable show schedules here. Check back for additions — or sign up to get a daily message from Sept. 18 thru Oct. 4 by texting SCHEDULE to 345345.
September Highlights:
Sept. 1
Fall 2019 Round Top Antiques Show Guide hits the streets. See distribution locations.
Abejas Soft Opening, Round Top’s Henkel Square
Sept. 7
Mary Quiros book signing, Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville, 4-7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Schuetzenfest, Round Top Rifle Hall, afternoon
Sept. 19
Pandora de Balthazar early shopping at The Arbors
Local Love at Abejas, Picnic/BYOB, Henkel Square
Sept. 21
Old Glory book signing, Old Glory, Round Top
Sept. 22
31st Annual Texas Wendish Fest, Serbin.
Sept. 25
Wimberly Grand Opening, Henkel Square, Round Top
Sept. 27
Late Shopping at County Line North, Carmine
Popup Cajun Feast, The Boneyard, Round Top, tickets required
Mary Emmerling book signing, Old Glory, Round Top
Sept. 28
Modern Burlap Market, Bellville, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sept. 29
Dining with Designers Under the Stars, The Arbors, Round Top, tickets required.
As always, check out the local chambers of commerce for their own lists.
Looking ahead for things to do
Oct. 1 Designer Dream Spree, THE COMPOUND, Tickets required.
Oct. 11-13 Wellness Retreat, Henkel Hall. Reservations.
Nov. 1-3 Round Top Wine Fest. Tickets required.
Christmas at the Mansion, sponsored by HERMANN FURNITURE, Brenham. Tickets required.
Nov. 9 Habitat for Horses Barnraiser, Henkel Hall, tickets required
Nov. 28 Round Top Lion’s Club Turkey Trot
Dec. 7 Round Top’s Lighted Christmas Parade
Dec. 6-8 Christkindl Market at THE COMPOUND
